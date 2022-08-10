Breast implants: what they are and main types

Breast implants are silicone or gel structures that are used by women who have undergone surgery to remove the breast, mastectomy, but not reconstruction, or by women who have very different breasts in size or shape. correct asymmetries.

Before performing breast reconstruction after surgery, it may be indicated that the woman uses a breast implant, if that is her desire, until she is able to perform the breast reconstruction.

Breast implants, in addition to promoting the improvement of women’s self-esteem, also prevent spine problems, for example, especially if only one of the breasts was removed, as it helps to balance the weight, correcting the woman’s posture after mastectomy.

Types of Breast Implants

Breast implants are usually formed by a silicone gel coated with a thin film and are intended to imitate a part or all of a woman’s breast, and must be placed in the bra. As the purpose of prostheses is to make the result as natural as possible, some prostheses have a nipple.

Currently, there are several types of breast implants, which must be chosen by the woman, with the help of the doctor, according to the objective, the main ones being:

Silicone prosthesis , which is suitable for daily use and has a symmetrical shape, which can be used both on the right and left sides. The weight varies according to each manufacturer, so it is important to try before you buy and choose one with the same characteristics as the other breast;

, which is suitable for daily use and has a symmetrical shape, which can be used both on the right and left sides. The weight varies according to each manufacturer, so it is important to try before you buy and choose one with the same characteristics as the other breast; domestic prosthetics which are light and recommended right after mastectomy, for sleeping or resting, for example;

which are light and recommended right after mastectomy, for sleeping or resting, for example; Partial shape dentures , which are indicated after breast surgery or when the breast changes shape after radiotherapy. These prostheses are manufactured in various shapes and sizes, as they aim to replace the missing breast tissue and, thus, make the breasts more symmetrical;

, which are indicated after breast surgery or when the breast changes shape after radiotherapy. These prostheses are manufactured in various shapes and sizes, as they aim to replace the missing breast tissue and, thus, make the breasts more symmetrical; bath prosthetics, which are suitable for swimming and should be placed in a bathing suit. This type of denture is quite light and dries quickly, however it should be washed immediately afterwards to avoid damage by chlorine or sea water.

The use of breast implants can also be indicated for women who are waiting for complete recovery so that breast reconstruction can be performed. Understand how breast reconstruction is done.

Prosthesis care

When choosing the prosthesis, it is important to pay attention to the material that composes it, in addition to the shape and weight, which must be suitable for the person’s physical structure. If the prosthesis is heavier than ideal, there may be problems with posture and back pain, for example. In addition, it is important that the prosthesis is ventilated, preventing excessive sweating in the region, which could favor the proliferation of fungi in the area.

So, when choosing the prosthesis, it is recommended that it be tried on standing up, to check the weight and if it is comfortable or not, and lying down to see how the prosthesis behaves.