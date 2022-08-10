Mandelic Acid: What is it for and how to use it

Mandelic acid is a product used to fight wrinkles and expression lines, being indicated to be used in the form of cream, oil or serum, which must be applied directly to the face.

This type of acid is derived from bitter almonds and is especially suitable for people with sensitive skin, as it is more slowly absorbed by the skin because it is a larger molecule.

What is Mandelic Acid used for?

Mandelic acid has a moisturizing, whitening, antibacterial and fungicidal action, being indicated for acne-prone skin or small dark spots. In this way, mandelic acid can be used to:

Lighten dark spots on the skin;

Deeply hydrate the skin;

Fight blackheads and pimples, improving skin uniformity;

Combat the signs of aging, such as wrinkles and expression lines;

Renew cells because it eliminates dead cells;

Aid in the treatment of stretch marks.

Mandelic acid is ideal for dry and glycolic acid intolerant skin, but it can be used on all skin types as it is much milder than other alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs). In addition, this acid can be used on fair, dark, mulatto and black skin, and before or after peeling or laser surgery.

Mandelic acid is usually found in formulations between 1 and 10%, and can be found combined with other substances, such as hyaluronic acid, Aloe vera or rose hips. For professional use, mandelic acid can be sold in concentrations that vary between 30 and 50%, which are used for deep peeling.

How to use

It is recommended to apply daily on the skin of the face, neck and décolleté, at night, keeping distance from the eyes. You should wash your face, dry it and wait about 20-30 minutes to apply the acid to the skin, so as not to cause irritation. To start using it, it should be applied 2 to 3 times a week in the first month and from that period on it can be used daily.

If there are signs of skin irritation, such as itching or redness, or watery eyes, it is advised to wash your face and only apply again if it is diluted in another oil or a little moisturizing cream until the skin is able to tolerate it.

In the morning, wash your face, dry it and always apply a moisturizing cream that has sunscreen included. Some brands that sell mandelic acid in the form of a cream, serum, oil or gel are Sesderma, The Ordinary, Adcos and Vichy.

Before applying the product on the face, test it on the arm, in the region close to the elbow, placing a small amount and observing the region for 24 hours. If signs of skin irritation such as itching or redness appear, wash the area with warm water and this product should not be applied to the face.

when not to use

It is not recommended to use products containing mandelic acid during the day and it is also not recommended to use it for a long time because it can have the effect of rebounding the appearance of dark spots on the face. It is also not recommended to use in case of:

Pregnancy or breastfeeding;

Wounded skin;

active herpes;

After waxing;

Touch test sensitivity;

Use of tretinoin;

Tanned skin;

Products containing mandelic acid should not be used at the same time as other acids, not even during treatment with chemical peels, where other acids are used in high concentrations to peel the skin, promoting total skin regeneration. During this type of treatment it is better to use only moisturizing creams and lotions.