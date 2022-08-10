7 steps to a perfect eyebrow

To do the eyebrow, you must have the necessary tools, properly disinfected, and follow the steps correctly, in order to obtain the best results and avoid removing excess hair or choosing an eyebrow shape that does not adapt to the shape of the face.

Here’s how to make a perfect eyebrow:

1. Adapt the eyebrow to the shape of the face

Before doing the eyebrow, you should pay attention to the shape of the face, to choose the eyebrow shape that best fits:

Oval face: The eyebrows should be arched and long, but not too sharply angled;

Round face: The eyebrows should be well filled, with an arched shape and never rounded;

Rectangular face: The eyebrows should be straight, with a more accentuated curve at the tip;

Triangular face: Eyebrows can be arched or rounded.

Learn to identify your face shape.

2. Draw the eyebrow

With the help of an eye pencil, the key points of the eyebrow should be marked, as represented in the image.

For this, you must start by drawing an imaginary line from the nose flap, passing through the inner corner of the eye to the eyebrow, where you must mark a point with the pencil, which corresponds to number 1 in the image.

Then, mark the arch of the eyebrow, which is where the eyebrow will be higher, drawing an imaginary line that goes from the brim of the nose and passes through the middle of the eye, the iris, to the eyebrow, marked by the number 2 on the Image.

Finally, the last point results from an imaginary line from the nose flap, which passes through the outer corner of the eye to the eyebrow, where it should end, corresponding to point 3 of the image.

3. Comb the eyebrow

After marking the points that will help define the shape of the eyebrow, brush the hair, in the direction of its growth and slightly upwards, with the help of a soft brush or a brush adapted for eyebrows.

Mascara brushes also serve this purpose, but they can only be used after they have been thoroughly cleaned, so a brush from a mascara that the person no longer uses should be used.

4. Remove the hair

With the help of small scissors, you should slightly trim the hairs that are too long and longer than the rest, on the upper part of the eyebrow, which became more visible after brushing the eyebrow.

With tweezers, you can remove the hairs that are between the two eyebrows that were delimited by the two points drawn with the pencil and you must also remove the excess hair, below the eyebrow, corresponding to the arched region.

5. Fill in the gaps

To fill in the gaps, give the eyebrow a more marked effect and make it more beautiful, you can apply an eyeshadow, eyebrow gel or brown pencil of the same tone, which makes the eyebrow more highlighted and uniform.

It is important to be careful not to paint the eyebrow too much so it doesn’t look artificial, so the ideal is to apply a small amount of product, gradually, along the entire eyebrow and evaluate the result.

Also learn how to have a thicker and stronger eyebrow without using makeup.

7. Brighten under the eyebrow

To make the look more prominent and leave the eyebrows with a more beautiful shape, you can apply an illuminator or a little concealer under the eyebrows.