Febrile neutropenia: what it is, causes and treatment

Febrile neutropenia can be defined as a decrease in the number of neutrophils, being detected in the blood test less than 500/µL, associated with fever above or equal to 38ºC for 1 hour. This situation is more frequent in cancer patients after chemotherapy and can lead to consequences and complications in treatment if not treated immediately.

Neutrophils are the main blood cells responsible for protecting and fighting infections, the normal value being considered between 1600 and 8000/µL, which may vary according to the laboratory. When the number of neutrophils is equal to or greater than 500/µL, severe neutropenia is considered, so that the person is more susceptible to developing infections by microorganisms that naturally inhabit the body.

Causes of Febrile Neutropenia

Febrile neutropenia is a frequent complication in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, being one of the main causes of mortality in these patients, since the decrease in neutrophils increases the person’s risk of having serious infections.

In addition to chemotherapy treatment, febrile neutropenia can occur as a consequence of chronic infections caused by fungi, bacteria and viruses, especially the Epstein-Barr virus and hepatitis. Learn about other causes of neutropenia.

how is the treatment

Treatment of febrile neutropenia varies according to severity. Patients who have been identified as having severe febrile neutropenia, in which the amount of neutrophils is less than or equal to 200/µL, are usually treated with the use of antibiotics belonging to the class of beta-lactams, fourth-generation cephalosporins or carbapenems. . In addition, in the case of a patient who is clinically unstable or who is suspected of having a resistant infection, the use of another antibiotic to fight the infection may be recommended.

In cases of low-risk febrile neutropenia, the patient is usually followed up, and a blood count should be performed periodically to check neutrophil levels. In addition, if a fungal or bacterial infection is confirmed, the doctor may recommend the use of an antimicrobial, either antibiotic or antifungal depending on the agent responsible for the infection.

When febrile neutropenia occurs after chemotherapy, it is recommended that antibiotic treatment be started as soon as possible within 1 hour of checking for fever.