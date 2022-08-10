Adult Sorin (naphazoline hydrochloride): what it is, how to use it and side effects

Sorine is a medicine that can be used in cases of nasal congestion to clear the nose and make breathing easier. There are two main types of this medication:

adult sorine : contains naphazoline, a fast-acting decongestant substance;

: contains naphazoline, a fast-acting decongestant substance; sorine spray: contains only sodium chloride and helps to cleanse the nose.

In the case of Sorine spray, this remedy can be purchased at the pharmacy without a prescription and can be used by adults and children. Adult Sorine, as it contains an active substance, can only be purchased with a prescription and should only be used in adults.

Due to its nasal decongestant effect, this remedy can be indicated by the doctor in situations of colds, allergies, rhinitis or sinusitis, for example.

what is it for

Sorine is used to treat nasal congestion in situations such as flu, colds, nasal allergies, rhinitis and sinusitis.

How to use

The recommended dose for adult Sorine is 2 to 4 drops in each nostril, 4 to 6 times a day.

In the case of Sorine spray, the dosage is more flexible, so you should follow the guidelines of a health professional.

Mechanism of action

Adult Sorine has naphazoline in the composition, which acts on the adrenergic receptors of the mucosa, generating nasal vascular constriction, limiting blood flow, thus reducing edema and obstruction, which results in the relief of nasal congestion.

Sorine spray, on the other hand, contains only 0.9% sodium chloride which helps to fluidize secretions and eliminate mucus stuck in the nose, helping to relieve nasal congestion.

who shouldn’t use

This remedy is contraindicated for people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, people with glaucoma, and should not be used in pregnant women without medical advice.

In addition, Sorine Adult should not be used on children under the age of 12.

Possible side effects

Some of the side effects that may occur while using Sorine are local burning and stinging and transient sneezing, nausea and headache.