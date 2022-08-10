What to do in case of sleepwalking (with practical tips)

Sleepwalking is a sleep disorder that usually starts between 4 and 8 years old, and is temporary and does not require any specific treatment, it is only necessary to keep the person calm and safe during sleep, so that they do not leave the house and do not get injured. .

Usually the episode starts within the first 2 hours after falling asleep and, when it happens, the person is not awake, but can move around the house and even try to say something, although the speech is not always understandable.

To improve the person’s sleep quality and avoid sleepwalking episodes, it is advisable to adopt some sleep hygiene measures, so that the person can get enough rest, such as always going to sleep at the same time, avoiding stimulant foods and drinks and knowing deal with emotions because in some cases sleepwalking episodes are related to feelings of insecurity, fear and anxiety. Understand better what sleepwalking is and why it happens.

Strategies to avoid sleepwalking

To try to avoid sleepwalking episodes, some strategies include:

1. Waking up the person before the episode happens

A good tip is to observe the time when the person usually sleepwalks and wake him up a few minutes before the episode manifests itself. By adopting this strategy daily for a few weeks, sleepwalking tends to stop completely.

2. Adopt strategies to wake up to pee at night

This is a strategy that works very well in children, as it is relatively common for some moments of child sleepwalking to happen because the child feels like urinating during the night, ending up getting up and urinating in other parts of the house, thinking that he is in bed. Restroom.

What you can do, in this case, is take the child to pee before going to bed and avoid drinking water, juice, milk or soup at dinner time, for example. Check out 6 steps to help your child not wet the bed.

3. Take calming and tranquilizing medicines

Children and adolescents do not need to resort to medication, however, when the adult is affected and sleepwalking episodes are frequent and unpleasant, the doctor may recommend the use of medication to calm down and sleep better. Soothing teas like passionflower or chamomile can also help.

See recipes for soothing teas to get better sleep.

Tips to ensure sleepwalker safety

In addition to strategies to avoid a new episode of sleepwalking, there are also measures that must be taken to ensure the safety of the sleepwalker. So, it is recommended:

Do not try to wake the person during a sleepwalking episode because they may react violently and unexpectedly;

Guide the sleepwalker back to his bed, calmly, without waking him up;

Place a night light in the bedroom and in the hallways of the house, to more easily identify when he is on the move;

Avoid using bunk beds or, in that case, always put the person to sleep on the bottom bed to prevent them from falling out of bed;

Do not leave objects or toys scattered on the floor of the house to avoid getting hurt;

Keep windows and doors closed to prevent you from leaving the house;

Keep sharp objects such as knives, scissors and blades in the drawers that the person could have access to during sleepwalking.

Strategies such as always going to bed at the same time, staying in bed for no more than 9 hours and avoiding stimulating foods such as coffee, coke and black tea after 6 pm also help to improve sleep quality, preventing sleepwalking episodes. However, as sleepwalking can be related to insecurity, fear, and anxiety, these emotions must also be dealt with properly.