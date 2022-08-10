Child sleepwalking: what it is, symptoms and causes

Child sleepwalking is a sleep disorder in which the child is asleep but appears to be awake and may sit, talk or walk around the house, for example. Sleepwalking happens during deep sleep and can last from a few seconds to as long as 40 minutes.

Sleepwalking in most cases is curable, disappearing on its own in adolescence, although in some people it can persist into adulthood. The specific causes are still unknown, but sleepwalking episodes, which usually start 2 hours after the child sleeps, are believed to be related to the immaturity of the brain.

Main signs and symptoms

Some common signs of children with sleepwalking include:

Sitting in bed during sleep;

Peeing in inappropriate places;

Getting up and walking around the house during sleep;

Speaking or whispering some confusing, meaningless words or phrases;

Don’t remember anything you did in your sleep.

During sleepwalking episodes, it is normal for the child to have their eyes open and their eyes fixed, appearing to be awake, but despite being able to follow some orders, they may not hear or understand anything that is being said.

When a child wakes up in the morning, it is rare for a child to remember what happened during the night.

What can cause sleepwalking in children

The causes of childhood sleepwalking are not yet fully understood, but the immaturity of the central nervous system may be related, as well as genetic factors, sleepless nights, stress and fever.

In addition, having the urge to pee during sleep can also increase the onset of sleepwalking episodes, as the child can get up to pee without waking up, ending up urinating elsewhere in the house.

Although it can happen due to immaturity of the nervous system, sleepwalking does not indicate that the child has psychological or emotional problems.

How is the treatment done?

There is no specific treatment for childhood sleepwalking, as sleepwalking episodes are usually mild and disappear by adolescence. However, if sleepwalking is very frequent and persistent, the child should be taken to a pediatrician or a specialist in sleep disorders.

However, parents can take certain measures to help reduce sleepwalking episodes and others to prevent the child from getting hurt, such as:

Create a sleep routine, putting the child down to sleep and waking up at the same time every time;

Regulate your child’s sleep hours, ensuring they get enough sleep;

Avoid giving medication or stimulant drinks to the child to keep them awake;

Avoid very agitated games before bed;

Do not shake or try to wake the child in the middle of a sleepwalking episode so that he or she is not scared or stressed;

Talk calmly to the child and take him or her carefully to the room, hoping that sleep will return to normal;

Keep the child’s room free of sharp objects, furniture or toys that the child could trip over or get hurt;

Keep sharp objects, such as knives and scissors or cleaning products out of reach of the child;

Prevent the child from sleeping on the top of the bunk;

Lock the doors of the house and remove the keys;

Block access to stairs and put screens on windows.

It is also very important for parents to remain calm and reassure the child, as stress can increase the frequency of sleepwalking episodes.

Check out other practical tips to fight sleepwalking and protect your child.