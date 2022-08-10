Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare genetic disorder that only affects men and is characterized by a lack of a protein in muscles known as dystrophin, which helps keep muscle cells healthy. Therefore, this disease causes a progressive weakening of all the musculature of the body, which makes it more difficult for the child to reach important developmental milestones, such as sitting, standing or walking.

In many cases, this disease is only identified from 3 or 4 years of age when the child shows changes in the way of walking, running, climbing stairs or getting up from the floor, since the areas that are affected first are the hips, thighs and shoulders. With advancing age, the disease affects more muscles and many children become dependent on a wheelchair by age 13.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy has no cure, but its treatment helps to delay the development of the disease, control the symptoms and prevent the emergence of complications, especially at the cardiac and respiratory level. Thus, it is very important to have treatment with a pediatrician or other specialist in the disease.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy are usually identifiable from the first year of life until the age of 6 years, progressively worsening over the years, until, around the age of 13, the boy becomes dependent on a wheelchair.

Some of the most common signs and symptoms include:

Delay in the ability to sit, stand, or walk;

Walking staggeringly or having difficulty climbing stairs or running;

Increase in volume in the calves, due to the replacement of muscle cells by fat;

Difficulty moving the joints, especially bending the legs.

From adolescence onwards, the first more severe complications of the disease can begin to appear, namely, difficulty breathing due to the weakening of the diaphragm and other breathing muscles, and even heart problems, due to the weakening of the heart muscle.

When complications start to appear, the doctor can adapt the treatment to try to also include the treatment of the complications and improve the quality of life. In the most severe cases, hospitalization may even be necessary.

How to confirm the diagnosis

In many cases, the pediatrician is suspicious of Duchenne muscular dystrophy only by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented during development. However, blood tests can also be performed to identify the amount of some enzymes, such as creatine phosphokinase (CPK), that are released into the blood when there is muscle breakdown.

There are also genetic tests, which help to arrive at a more conclusive diagnosis, and which look for changes in the genes responsible for the onset of the disease.

How is the treatment done?

Although Duchenne muscular dystrophy has no cure, there are treatments that help to prevent its rapid worsening and that allow you to control symptoms, as well as the emergence of complications. Some of these treatments include:

1. Use of medication

In most cases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is treated with corticosteroid medications such as prednisone, prednisolone, or deflazacort. These drugs must be used for life, and have the action of regulating the immune system, acting as an anti-inflammatory and delaying the loss of muscle function.

However, prolonged use of corticosteroids usually causes several side effects such as increased appetite, weight gain, obesity, fluid retention, osteoporosis, short stature, hypertension and diabetes, and should only be used under the supervision of a doctor. Find out more about what corticosteroids are and how they affect health.

2. Physiotherapy sessions

The types of physical therapy commonly used to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy are motor and respiratory kinesiotherapy and hydrotherapy, which aim to delay the inability to walk, maintain muscle strength, relieve pain, and prevent respiratory complications and bone fractures.

what is the life expectancy

The life expectancy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy was between 16 to 19 years, however, with the advancement of medicine and the emergence of new therapies and care, this expectation has been increased. Thus, a person who takes the treatment recommended by the doctor can live beyond the age of 30 and have a relatively normal life, and there are even cases of men who live more than 50 years with the disease.

most common complications

The main complications caused by Duchenne muscular dystrophy are:

severe scoliosis;

Difficulty breathing;

Pneumonia;

Cardiac insufficiency;

Obesity or malnutrition.

In addition, patients with this dystrophy may have moderate mental retardation, but this characteristic is not linked to the duration or severity of the disease.

What causes this type of dystrophy

Being a genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy occurs when a mutation occurs in one of the genes responsible for causing the body to produce the dystrophin protein, the DMD gene. This protein is very important because it helps muscle cells stay healthy over time, protecting them from injuries caused by the normal functioning of muscle contraction and relaxation.

So when the DMD gene is altered, not enough protein is produced and the muscles end up weakening and suffering injuries over time. This protein is important both for the muscles that regulate movement, as well as for the heart muscle.