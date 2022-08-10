Exercises for early, intermediate and advanced Alzheimer’s

Physiotherapy for Alzheimer’s should be performed 2-3 times a week in patients who are at an early stage of the disease and who have symptoms such as difficulty walking or balance, for example, helping to delay the progression of the disease and maintaining the patient autonomy for a longer period of time. However, in the advanced stage of being bedridden, it is important to do physical therapy daily to prevent muscle atrophy and maintain joint range.

Alzheimer’s Disease is a progressive degenerative disease that is characterized by loss of memory and cognition, which makes it difficult/impossible to perform the most basic daily tasks of daily living, such as eating and cleaning. This disease mainly affects the elderly, and although rare, it can also develop early between the ages of 30-50. The treatment consists of medicines, adequate nutrition and physical therapy exercises, where the objective is to delay the progression of the disease, improving the quality of life.

Benefits of physical therapy in Alzheimer’s

Physiotherapy treatment for elderly people with Alzheimer’s disease aims to:

Helping the individual to move more freely maintaining some autonomy and mobility to move in bed, sit or walk, for example;

maintaining some autonomy and mobility to move in bed, sit or walk, for example; Prevent muscles from getting stuck and atrophied, which bring pain and make tasks such as daily hygiene difficult;

and atrophied, which bring pain and make tasks such as daily hygiene difficult; Allow good range of joints to carry out day-to-day tasks;

to carry out day-to-day tasks; Avoid falls that can lead to bone fractures, who may need surgical treatment;

who may need surgical treatment; Avoid muscle pain bones and tendons, which cause discomfort and discomfort.

In this way, physical therapy allows the individual to maintain some autonomy, being able to perform their day-to-day tasks alone or with as little help as possible. In addition, the ability to move and mobilize on your own helps to delay common problems with the disease, such as constipation, the development of respiratory infections or bed sores.

Exercises for Early Alzheimer’s

In general, when a person discovers that they have Alzheimer’s, they should perform aerobic, strength, balance and coordination exercises, so the most recent cases of Alzheimer’s can benefit from group exercises, with weights and balls, walking, running. , swimming, water aerobics and Pilates.

Other exercises also indicated are progressive walking, keeping conversation, and cycling for at least 30 minutes daily, because this type of activity improves motor and respiratory function, still provides cognitive gains, improving memory, reducing cerebral hippocampus atrophy, being therefore a great complement to the treatment and thus reduce the progression of Alzheimer’s. Muscle strengthening exercises such as weight training are also welcome.

Intermediate Alzheimer’s Exercises

The exercises that can be performed at home must be easy to understand, so that the patient can understand, and must be similar to day-to-day activities, in order to increase intellectual and motor activity at the same time. These should be performed in short periods of time, several times a day, to avoid exhaustion. Some examples are:

Walking around the yard or dancing; Put a plastic ball over your head and try to balance yourself; Train brushing teeth and combing your own hair and that of the caregiver; Tighten the blouse buttons; Stand on one foot; Walking sideways and also in circuit form; Arm raises using 2-3 kg weights; Squats against the wall; Walk with one foot in front of the other; Roll using a hula hoop; Abdominal plank with knee support on the floor; Abdominal bridge.

The exercises can be performed by the physical therapist and the caregiver, and can be modified, according to the need and to have a greater variation in the training, which increases the interest in the activity.

Exercises for Advanced Alzheimer’s

In advanced Alzheimer’s, the person may be bedridden or find it difficult to balance even when sitting. In this case, physical therapy should be done every day with a physical therapist, to prevent the patient from losing muscle mass and having atrophied muscles and joints, which bring pain and discomfort, and even make hygiene difficult.

The physical therapist should indicate simple strengthening and stretching exercises, asking for the patient’s cooperation whenever possible. Other techniques such as mobilization, and use of resources such as TENS, ultrasound, infrared and other thermotherapeutic resources can also be used.

Learn more about this disease, how to prevent it and how to care for someone with Alzheimer’s: