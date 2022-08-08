Humira – Remedy to treat inflammatory diseases in the joints

Humira is a medication used to treat inflammatory diseases that occur in the joints, spine, intestine and skin, such as arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis, for example.

This medicine contains adalimumab in its composition, and is used in injections applied to the skin by the patient or family member. The treatment time varies according to the cause, and therefore must be indicated by the doctor.

A box of Humira 40 mg containing syringes or a pen for administration can cost approximately between 6,000 and 8,000 reais.

indications

Humira is indicated for the treatment of adults and children over 13 years of age who have rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis.

mode of use

The use of Humira is done through an injection applied to the skin that can be done by the patient or family member. The injection is usually done in the abdomen or thighs, but it can be done in any place with a good layer of fat, inserting the needle at 45 degrees into the skin and injecting the liquid for 2 to 5 seconds.

The dose is recommended by the doctor, being that:

Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis: administer 40 mg every 2 weeks.

administer 40 mg every 2 weeks. Crohn’s disease: during the first day of treatment administer 160 mg, divided into 4 doses of 40 mg administered in a single day or 160 mg divided into 4 doses of 40 mg, the first two being taken on the first day and the other two taken on the second day of treatment. treatment. On the 15th day of treatment, administer 80 mg in a single dose and on the 29th day of therapy, start administration of maintenance doses, which will be 40 mg administered every 2 weeks.

during the first day of treatment administer 160 mg, divided into 4 doses of 40 mg administered in a single day or 160 mg divided into 4 doses of 40 mg, the first two being taken on the first day and the other two taken on the second day of treatment. treatment. On the 15th day of treatment, administer 80 mg in a single dose and on the 29th day of therapy, start administration of maintenance doses, which will be 40 mg administered every 2 weeks. Psoriasis: initial dose of 80 mg and maintenance dose should be maintained at 40 mg every 2 weeks.

For children aged 4 to 17 years weighing 15 to 29 kg, 20 mg should be administered every 2 weeks and children aged 4 to 17 years weighing 30 kg or more should be given 40 mg every 2 weeks. 2 weeks.

Side effects

Some side effects of using Humira include headache, skin rash, respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, and minor pain or bleeding at the injection site.

Contraindications

The use of Humira is contraindicated in pregnancy, during breastfeeding, immunosuppressed patients and when you are hypersensitive to any component of the formula.