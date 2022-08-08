7 Myths and Truth About Hepatic Steatosis (Liver Fat)

Hepatic steatosis, also known as fatty liver, is a common problem, which can arise at any stage of life, but which mainly occurs in people over 50 years old.

In general, it does not cause symptoms and can have several causes, the most common of which are excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and metabolic changes, such as abdominal obesity, diabetes and insulin resistance, and therefore, its treatment is carried out. with changes in diet, physical activity and control of diseases such as diabetes and high cholesterol.

However, if it is not controlled, or if it develops to an advanced stage, it can be serious and pose risks to the proper functioning of the liver. See below the main questions regarding this problem.

1. Is fat in the liver dangerous?

Yes, because it is usually silent, and if proper care is not taken, recommended by the doctor, it can evolve and cause more serious inflammation in the liver, which over the years increases the chances of developing cirrhosis and insufficiency. of the organ.

2. Can thin people have fatty liver?

Yes, this problem can arise even in thin people, especially those who do not eat a healthy diet or who have problems such as diabetes and high cholesterol.

In addition, losing a lot of weight quickly can also cause liver fat due to changes that occur in metabolism, especially in people who have had stomach reduction surgery.

3. What are the causes of fatty liver?

The main factors that increase the risk of developing fatty liver are excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, being over 50 years of age, malnutrition, use of drugs such as glucocorticoids, and diseases of the liver, such as chronic hepatitis and Wilson’s disease.

4. It is normal to have fatty liver and not experience symptoms.

Truth. Usually this problem only causes symptoms in the more advanced stages, when the liver can no longer function properly. See what the most common symptoms are.

Thus, it is normal for the patient to discover this disease only when he is going to have a blood test or ultrasound to evaluate other health problems.

5. There is no medicine to fight fat in the liver.

Truth. Generally, specific drugs are not used to combat this problem, and its treatment is done with changes in the diet, regular practice of physical activities, elimination of alcohol consumption, weight loss and control of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

6. I have fatty liver, so I can’t get pregnant.

Lie. Pregnancy is possible, however, it must be planned and monitored by a gastroenterologist or hepatologist. In the mildest degree, liver fat usually does not interfere with pregnancy as long as the woman eats a balanced diet.

However, there may be restrictions depending on the degree of the disease and the existence of other health problems, such as overweight, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and it is necessary to talk to the doctor to treat the disease and reduce the risk of complications during this period.

In addition, it is possible to develop acute fatty liver during pregnancy, a serious condition that must be treated quickly.

7. Can children have fatty liver?

Yes, especially children who have obesity and diabetes or are at high risk of developing diabetes, as excess weight and blood sugar cause changes in metabolism that favor the accumulation of fat in the liver.

The main part of the treatment is food, so here’s what the liver fat diet should look like.