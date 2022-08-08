Palliative care: what is it and when is it indicated

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), palliative care is a set of care, given to the person suffering from a serious or incurable disease, and also to their family, with the aim of relieving their suffering, improving the well-being of the patient. being and quality of life.

The types of care that may be involved are:

Physicists : they are used to treat physical symptoms that can be bothersome such as pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, weakness or insomnia, for example;

: they are used to treat physical symptoms that can be bothersome such as pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, weakness or insomnia, for example; psychological : take care of feelings and other negative psychological symptoms, such as anguish or sadness;

: take care of feelings and other negative psychological symptoms, such as anguish or sadness; Social : they offer support in the management of conflicts or social obstacles, which can jeopardize care, such as lack of someone to provide care;

: they offer support in the management of conflicts or social obstacles, which can jeopardize care, such as lack of someone to provide care; spiritual: recognize and support in relation to issues such as offering religious assistance or guidance regarding the meaning of life and death.

All this care cannot be offered only by the doctor, it is necessary to have a team composed of doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and several other professionals such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nutritionists and a chaplain or other spiritual representative.

In Brazil, palliative care is already offered by many hospitals, especially those that have oncology services, however, this type of care should ideally be available in general hospitals, outpatient consultations and even at home.

Who needs palliative care

Palliative care is indicated for all people suffering from a life-threatening illness that worsens over time, also known as a terminal illness.

Thus, it is not true that these cares are carried out when there is no longer “nothing to do”, as essential care can still be offered for the person’s well-being and quality of life, regardless of their lifespan.

Some examples of situations in which palliative care is applied, whether for adults, the elderly or children, include:

Cancer;

Neurological degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;

Other chronic degenerative diseases, such as severe arthritis;

Diseases that lead to organ failure, such as chronic kidney disease, terminal heart disease, lung disease, liver disease, among others;

advanced AIDS;

Any other life-threatening situations such as severe head trauma, irreversible coma, genetic disorders or incurable congenital disorders.

Palliative care also serves to care for and support the relatives of people who suffer from these diseases, by offering support in relation to how care should be taken, the resolution of social difficulties and for a better elaboration of mourning, since situations such as dedicating oneself to the caring for someone or dealing with the possibility of losing a loved one are difficult and can cause a lot of suffering for family members.

What is the difference between palliative care and euthanasia?

While euthanasia proposes to hasten death, palliative care does not support this practice, which is illegal in Brazil. However, they also do not wish to postpone death, but rather, they propose to allow the incurable disease to follow its natural course, and for that, it offers all the support so that any suffering is avoided and treated, generating an end of life with dignity. Understand the differences between euthanasia, orthothanasia and dysthanasia.

Thus, despite not approving euthanasia, palliative care also does not support the practice of treatments considered futile, that is, those that are only intended to prolong the person’s life, but that will not cure them, causing pain and invasion. of privacy.

How to get palliative care

Palliative care is indicated by the doctor, however, to ensure that it is provided when the time comes, it is important to talk to the medical team accompanying the patient and show your interest in this type of care. Thus, clear and frank communication between the patient, family and physicians about the diagnosis and treatment options of any disease is very important to define these issues.

There are ways to document these wills, through documents called “Advance directives of will”, which allow the person to inform their doctors about the health care they want, or do not want to receive, in the event that, for any reason, they are unable to express wishes regarding treatment.

Thus, the Federal Council of Medicine guides that the registration of the advance directive of will can be done by the doctor who accompanies the patient, in his medical record or in the medical record, as long as it is expressly authorized, not requiring witnesses or signatures, because the doctor, by his profession, he has public faith and his acts have legal and juridical effect.

It is also possible to write and register a document, called a Living Will, in which the person can declare these wills, specifying, for example, the will not to be subjected to procedures such as the use of breathing apparatus, feeding through tubes or by a cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure, for example. In this document it is also possible to indicate a person you trust to make decisions about the course of treatment when you can no longer make your choices.