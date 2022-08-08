Eggplant in the treatment of cholesterol

Eggplant is indicated in the treatment of cholesterol, due to the high amount of antioxidants and fiber it has. Therefore, using eggplant as an additive in juices and vitamins and also in stir-fries, as an accompaniment to meats, is a good way to increase its amount in the diet, thus improving its effect on cholesterol control.

However, those who don’t like the taste of eggplant can choose to take a natural remedy sold commercially like Eggplant Capsule.

Why Eggplant Lowers Cholesterol

Eggplant helps to lower cholesterol because it has fibers that help eliminate excess cholesterol through the feces, however, its use is still a subject that is much discussed scientifically, but what is indisputable is that a diet rich in fiber and vitamins should contribute for the treatment of high cholesterol, as well as physical activity.

According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the essential treatment to reduce blood cholesterol is to reduce the intake of foods rich in fat, that is, in cholesterol.

Cholesterol-rich foods

Cholesterol-rich foods that you should avoid in your diet include:

Viscera (liver, kidneys, brains)

Whole milk and its derivatives

sausages

cold cuts

bird skin

Seafood such as octopus, shrimp, oyster, shellfish or lobster

It is also important to remove the fat accumulated in the body, especially those present inside the arteries. Home remedies based on natural products have been shown to be a good initial alternative that can even make the period of use of the drug, when recommended, shorter.

Watch the following video and check out other foods that help lower cholesterol: