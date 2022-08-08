Natural remedy to lower cholesterol

A great remedy for lowering cholesterol is garlic juice with acerola and avocado, as it contains properties that help prevent excess bad cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, acerola is rich in antioxidants due to vitamin C, preventing the negative effects of cholesterol on the patient’s body.

This natural cholesterol-lowering remedy should not replace medical treatment, it only serves as an aid in controlling high cholesterol.

Ingredients

3 cloves of garlic

100 g of acerola pulp

½ avocado

2 glasses of water

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in the blender and beat until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. Take up to 2 times a day after lunch and dinner.

In addition to this natural remedy for lowering cholesterol, the patient should eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

