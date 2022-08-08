Brazilian Natural Medicine

Natural remedy to lower cholesterol

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

A great remedy for lowering cholesterol is garlic juice with acerola and avocado, as it contains properties that help prevent excess bad cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, acerola is rich in antioxidants due to vitamin C, preventing the negative effects of cholesterol on the patient’s body.

This natural cholesterol-lowering remedy should not replace medical treatment, it only serves as an aid in controlling high cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 100 g of acerola pulp
  • ½ avocado
  • 2 glasses of water

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in the blender and beat until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. Take up to 2 times a day after lunch and dinner.

In addition to this natural remedy for lowering cholesterol, the patient should eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

Watch the following video and also learn which foods you should eat to maintain healthy cholesterol levels:

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Humira – Remedy to treat inflammatory diseases in the joints

1 day ago

7 Myths and Truth About Hepatic Steatosis (Liver Fat)

1 day ago

Palliative care: what is it and when is it indicated

1 day ago

Eggplant in the treatment of cholesterol

2 days ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.