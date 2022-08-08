Pineapple juice to lower cholesterol

Pineapple juice is a good natural remedy to lower cholesterol, because it helps to normalize this dyslipidemia in the blood because it is rich in soluble fibers that improve intestinal transit and decrease the uptake of cholesterol from food.

Pineapple is a very nutritious fruit because, in addition to preventing high cholesterol, it is rich in vitamin C and B vitamins, preventing diseases such as flu, colds, allergies and acting as a potent antioxidant, but I use it does not exclude the need to take the medicine prescribed by the doctor and the diet prescribed by the nutritionist.

Ingredients

1 pineapple

1 liter of water

1 tablespoon of chia seeds per glass of juice

sugar to taste

Preparation mode

Just beat the pineapple and water in the blender until smooth and then add the sugar, which can be substituted for stevia, and the chia seeds. The ideal is to drink pineapple juice without straining, to ensure the presence of fibers.

