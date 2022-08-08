Wernicke’s aphasia: symptoms, causes and treatment

Wernicke’s aphasia, also known as fluent, sensory or receptive aphasia, is characterized by a change in verbal communication due to a brain lesion in Wernicke’s area, located in the posterior and superior region of the external surface of the temporal lobe of the left hemisphere, responsible for understanding spoken language.

This type of aphasia is the most common and is characterized by the manifestation of symptoms such as fluent but confused and meaningless speech, with changed or invented words, inability to understand other people’s speech or to detect errors in your own speech. .

The treatment of this pathology usually consists of stimulation of the affected region of the brain and therapy with the help of speech therapists and speech therapists.

what are the symptoms

Aphasia is characterized by a change in verbal communication linked to a brain injury, in which symptoms such as:

Difficulty perceiving the speech of others;

Inability to notice errors in your own speech;

Disorders in listening comprehension;

Fluent speech and with functional words, but which can be exchanged for others, structurally altered or invented;

Speech with few nouns or verbs;

Impaired reading and writing;

Disturbance of naming and repetition ability

Agitation and paranoid behavior.

This disease does not diminish the individual’s intelligence, only impairing their ability to communicate. Learn about other types of aphasia and learn how to make communication easier.

Possible causes

This disorder can be caused by damage to the brain areas of language, due to strokes, brain injuries, brain tumors or other injuries that affect the brain, neurological disorders, or infections in the region.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis can be made using diagnostic means such as magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography and through language assessment with the help of the doctor, who can test reading and writing, request the repetition of words or ask questions, way to assess the disease.

What does the treatment consist of?

Treatment is usually carried out with speech therapists and speech therapists, who help in the rehabilitation of aphasia through cognitive-linguistic stimulation exercises and stimulate the affected brain regions with exercises.

In addition to treatment with the help of professionals, it is very important that the family environment contributes to improving communication with the person with aphasia. So, to help them, it is important to speak slowly, avoid completing sentences and rushing the person, communicate with the help of images, symbols, drawings or gestures and avoid the person feeling excluded from conversations.

In addition, the person with aphasia can also use gestures, drawings and symbols to be able to communicate better with other people.