Moebius syndrome: what it is, signs and treatment

Moebius syndrome is a rare disorder in which a person is born with weakness or paralysis in some cranial nerves, especially pairs VI and VII, which makes it difficult or unable to properly move the muscles in the face and eyes. , which makes it difficult to perform facial expressions.

This type of disorder does not have a specific cause and seems to arise from a mutation during pregnancy, which causes the child to be born with these difficulties. Also, it is not a progressive disease, meaning it does not get worse over time. Thus, it is common for children to learn to deal with their disabilities from an early age, and can lead a completely normal life.

Although there is no cure for this disorder, its signs and complications can be treated with a multidisciplinary team to help the child adapt to obstacles until he develops independence.

Main signs and characteristics

The signs and characteristics of Moebius syndrome can vary from one child to the next, depending on which cranial nerves are affected. However, in many cases, it is common for the following to appear:

Difficulty smiling, frowning or raising eyebrows

Abnormal eye movements;

Difficulty swallowing, chewing, suckling or making sounds;

Inability to reproduce facial expressions;

Mouth malformations such as cleft lip or cleft palate.

In addition, children born with this syndrome may still have some typical facial features such as having a smaller than normal chin, small mouth, short tongue and misaligned teeth.

In some cases, in addition to the face, Moebius syndrome can also affect the muscles of the chest or arms.

How to confirm the diagnosis

There are no tests or exams capable of confirming Moebius syndrome, however, the pediatrician can arrive at this diagnosis through the characteristics and signs presented by the child.

Still, other tests can be done, but only to rule out other diseases that may have similar characteristics, such as facial paralysis.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for Moebius syndrome must always be adapted to the specific characteristics and changes of each child, so it is common to work with a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals such as neuropediatricians, speech therapists, surgeons, psychologists, occupational therapists and even nutritionists. , to be able to respond to all the needs of the child.

For example, if there is great difficulty moving the muscles of the face, surgery to graft nerves from another part of the body may be recommended, requiring a surgeon. As for helping the child to overcome their disabilities, the occupational therapist is very important.