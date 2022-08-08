Berdon syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Berdon Syndrome is a rare disease that mainly affects girls and causes problems with the intestines, bladder and stomach. Generally, people with this disease do not pee or poop and need to be fed through a tube.

This syndrome can be caused by genetic or hormonal problems and symptoms appear soon after birth, which can be changes in the shape and function of the bladder, which is usually very large, decrease or absence of bowel movements, which leads to constipation. abdomen, in addition to a decrease in the size of the large intestine and swelling of the small intestine.

Berdon Syndrome has no cure, but there are some surgical procedures that aim to unclog the stomach and intestines, which can improve the symptoms of the disease. In addition, an alternative to increase the life expectancy and quality of life of the person with this syndrome is the multivisceral transplant, that is, the transplant of the entire gastrointestinal system.

main symptoms

Symptoms of Berdon Syndrome appear soon after birth, the main ones being:

Constipation;

Urinary retention;

dilated bladder;

Belly swelling;

Flabby abdominal muscles;

vomiting;

swollen kidney;

Bowel obstruction.

The diagnosis of Berdon Syndrome is made by evaluating the symptoms presented by the child after birth and by imaging tests, such as ultrasound. The disease can also be identified during pregnancy by performing morphological ultrasound from the 20th week of pregnancy. Understand what morphological ultrasound is for.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of Berdon Syndrome is not able to promote the cure of the disease, but it helps to minimize symptoms in patients and improve their quality of life.

Surgery on the stomach or intestine is recommended to unclog these organs and improve their functioning. Most patients need to be fed through a tube due to a problem with the digestive system. See how tube feeding is done.

Bladder surgery is also common, creating a connection to the skin in the belly region, which allows urine to drain.

However, these procedures have little effect on the patient, often leading to death from malnutrition, multiple organ failure and generalized infection in the body, sepsis. For this reason, multivisceral transplantation has become the best treatment option and consists of performing five surgeries at once: stomach, duodenum, intestine, pancreas and liver transplantation.