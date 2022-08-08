How to correct nasal voice

When people speak words with oral vowels and airflow is diverted into the nasal cavity, they get a nasal voice. In some cases, nasal voice can be corrected with exercises.

The soft palate is the region where the regulation of nasal resonance will take place. Some people are born with a different soft palate configuration and some people end up having more resonance in the nose, getting a more nasal voice. In these cases, you should look for a speech therapist, so that the best treatment is indicated.

1. Speak closed nose syllables

An exercise that you can do is to cover your nose and say a few syllables, with oral sounds:

“Sa se si so su”

“Pa pe pe pe po pu”

“La le li lo lu”

When speaking these types of sounds, which are oral sounds, the flow of air must come out through the mouth and not through the nasal cavity. Thus, you can repeat these syllables several times until you no longer feel vibration in your nose.

Another way to check if the exercise is being performed correctly is to place a mirror under the nose while saying the syllables, to check if air comes out of the nose. If it becomes blurry, it means that air is coming out of the nose and that the syllables are not being spoken correctly.

2. Repeat a sentence with the nose covered

Another way to check if the person speaks through the nose is to speak a sentence in which the voice resonance must be oral and then try to repeat it in exactly the same way, without noticing changes:

“Daddy went out”

“Luis took the pencil”

If the sound is the same, it means that the person spoke correctly and correctly controlled the air output. Otherwise, it means that the person may be talking through their nose.

To improve your voice, you can repeat this exercise several times, trying to control the airflow in order to say the phrase in the same way with and without your nose covered.

3. Work the soft palate

Another exercise that can help correct the nasal voice is to say the following syllables, which should only come out of the mouth:

“Ká ke ki ko ku”

Repeating the syllable “ká” with intensity helps to work the soft palate, improving the regulation of air output through the mouth or nose. You can also cover your nose, in order to see if the sound is coming out correctly.

