Stem cells: what they are, types and why to keep them

Stem cells are cells that have not undergone cell differentiation and have the ability to self-renew and give rise to various types of cells, resulting in specialized cells responsible for constituting the various tissues of the body.

Due to their capacity for self-renewal and specialization, stem cells can be used in the treatment of various diseases, such as myelofibrosis, thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, for example.

Types of stem cells

Stem cells can be classified into two main types:

Embryonic stem cells: They are formed at the beginning of embryonic development and have a great capacity for differentiation, being able to give rise to any type of cell, which results in the formation of specialized cells; Non-embryonic or adult stem cells: These are cells that have not undergone a differentiation process and are responsible for renewing all body tissues. This type of cell can be found anywhere in the body, but mainly in the umbilical cord and bone marrow. Adult stem cells can be differentiated into two large groups: hematopoietic stem cells, which are responsible for giving rise to blood cells, and mesenchymal stem cells, which give rise to cartilage, muscles and tendons, for example.

In addition to embryonic and adult stem cells, there are also induced stem cells, which are those produced in the laboratory and capable of differentiating into various types of cells.

How is stem cell treatment done?

Stem cells are naturally present in the body and are necessary for the production of new cells and tissue regeneration. In addition, they can be used to treat various diseases, the main ones being:

Hodgkin’s Disease, Myelofibrosis or some types of Leukemia;

Beta thalassemia;

Sickle cell anemia;

Krabbe’s Disease, Günther’s Disease or Gaucher’s Disease, which are diseases related to metabolism;

Immunodeficiencies such as Chronic Granulomatous Disease;

Bone marrow-related deficiencies such as some types of anemia, neutropenia, or Evans syndrome;

Osteopetrosis.

In addition, some research indicates that stem cells have the potential to be used in the treatment of diseases that still do not have a cure or effective treatments, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Cerebral Palsy, AIDS, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Type 1 Diabetes. stem cell treatment.

Why save stem cells?

Due to the possibility of being used in the treatment of various diseases, stem cells can be collected and preserved at very low temperatures so that they can be used by the baby or family when necessary.

The process of collecting and storing stem cells is called cryopreservation and the desire to collect and preserve these cells must be informed before delivery. After delivery, the baby’s stem cells can be obtained from the blood, umbilical cord or bone marrow. After collection, stem cells are stored at very low negative temperatures, allowing them to be available at any time for about 20 to 25 years.

Cryopreserved cells are usually stored in laboratories specialized in histocompatibility and cryopreservation, which generally provide paid plans for the preservation of cells for 25 years, or in a public bank through the BrasilCord Network program, in which the cells are donated to society and can be be used for the treatment of disease or research.

Benefits of storing stem cells

Keeping the baby’s umbilical cord stem cells can be helpful in treating illnesses that the baby or his immediate family may have. Thus, the advantages of cryopreservation include:

Protect baby and family: in the event that these cells need to be transplanted, their conservation reduces the chances of rejection for the baby, and there is also the possibility that they can be used to treat a direct family member who may need it, such as a brother or cousin, for example. . Allows immediate availability of cells for transplantation in case of need; Simple and painless collection methodbeing performed immediately after delivery and does not cause pain to the mother or baby.

The same cells can be obtained through bone marrow, but the chances of finding a compatible donor are lower, in addition to the procedure to collect the cells has risks, requiring surgery.

Stem cell cryopreservation during delivery is a service that can be expensive and the decision to use this service or not should be discussed with the doctor, so that new parents can make the best decision for their baby. In addition, stem cells not only serve to treat future illnesses that the baby may have, but they can also serve to treat illnesses of direct family members, such as a sibling, father or cousin.