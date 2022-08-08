Byssinosis: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Byssinosis is a type of pneumoconiosis that is caused by inhaling small particles of cotton, flax or hemp fibers, which leads to narrowing of the airways, resulting in difficulty breathing and a feeling of pressure in the chest. See what pneumoconiosis is.

The treatment of byssinosis is done through drugs that promote the dilation of the airways, such as Salbutamol, which can be administered with the help of an inhaler. Learn more about Salbutamol and how to use it.

Symptoms of Byssinosis

Byssinosis has as main symptoms difficulty breathing and a feeling of marked pressure in the chest, which occurs due to the narrowing of the airways.

Byssinosis can be confused with bronchial asthma, but unlike asthma, the symptoms of byssinosis may disappear when the person is no longer exposed to cotton particles, for example, such as on a work weekend. See what are the symptoms and treatment of bronchial asthma.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of byssinosis is made using a test that detects decreased lung capacity. After verifying the decrease in respiratory capacity and narrowing of the airways, it is important to control contact with cotton, linen or hemp fibers in order to prevent the disease or its progression.

The most affected people are those who work with raw cotton and usually manifest symptoms during the first day of work, due to the first contact with the fibers.

how to treat

Treatment for byssinosis is done with the use of bronchodilator drugs, which must be taken while the symptoms of the disease last. For its complete remission, it is necessary for the person to be removed from their workplace, so that they are no longer exposed to cotton fibers.