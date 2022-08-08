Homemade scrubs: 4 simple and natural options

Exfoliation is a technique that removes dead cells and excess keratin from the surface of the skin or hair, providing cell renewal, smoothing marks, blemishes and acne, in addition to being an excellent stimulus for the production of new cells, leaving the skin softer and smoother.

Exfoliation also stimulates blood circulation and facilitates the penetration of moisturizing substances. This procedure can be performed on the entire body and face weekly during the summer and every 2 weeks on winter days. To do this, just have an exfoliating product and rub it on the skin, without too much force. Some homemade exfoliating options are:

1. Sugar and almond oil

A good homemade exfoliator is sugar with almond oil, as it has vitamins that are able to promote the removal of dead cells and thus improve the appearance of the skin. Learn more about sweet almond oil.

To make this scrub, just mix them in the same proportion in a container. Then apply to the skin using circular movements, avoiding only the most sensitive areas of the body, such as the mouth, breasts and around the eyes. After exfoliation, it is important to hydrate the skin with oils or moisturizer for a better result.

2. Cornmeal

Exfoliation with cornmeal is great for removing dead skin cells, as it has the ideal consistency, not falling apart. Exfoliation with cornmeal is a good option for dry and oily skin, being more used on elbows, knees and heels. Check out other homemade recipes for oily skin.

To exfoliate with cornmeal, just put 1 spoon of cornmeal in a container with a little oil or moisturizing cream and apply in the region with circular movements. Then, remove the scrub with cold water and dry the skin with a soft towel.

3. Honey and sugar

The honey and sugar scrub is great for the face, although it can be used all over the body. Exfoliation with honey and sugar in addition to cleaning the skin, promotes hydration.

To make this scrub, just mix a tablespoon of honey with a spoon of sugar in a container and then apply it on your face in circular motions. Leave to act for 10 minutes and remove with warm water.

4. oats

Oatmeal exfoliation is a great option to make your lips smoother and your mouth more beautiful.

This exfoliation can be done with a moisturizer of your choice and a little oatmeal. Rub the mixture on your lips and then wash off. Then, to moisturize, it is recommended to pass cocoa butter.

How to Exfoliate Correctly

To exfoliate correctly and get the maximum benefits possible, you need to:

Pay attention to your skin type, as there are several types of exfoliators, each one being more suitable for a different skin type;

Do not exfoliate after shaving, as the skin becomes more sensitive, which can lead to minor injuries or skin irritation;

After exfoliation, use a moisturizer, as with the removal of dead cells the skin can be a little dry;

Perform exfoliation on the face every 15 days and, in the case of knees and elbows, for example, it can be done weekly 1 to 2 times a week;

Perform the exfoliation in circular motions and applying a little pressure.

After exfoliating, it’s important to remove all of the scrub with warm water or a heated towel and moisturize your skin.