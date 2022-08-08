Vagus nerve: what it is, anatomy and main functions

The vagus nerve, also known as the pneumogastric nerve, is a nerve that travels from the brain to the abdomen, and along its path, gives rise to several branches that innervate various cervical, thoracic and abdominal organs, with sensory and motor functions, being important for the maintenance of vital functions such as regulation of heart rate and blood, for example.

The pair of vagus nerves, located on each side of the body, are the 10th pair of a total of 12 cranial pairs that connect the brain to the body. As the cranial nerves are named as Roman numerals, the vagus nerve is also called the X pair, and is considered to be the longest of the cranial nerves.

Certain stimuli to the vagus nerve, caused by anxiety, fear, pain, temperature changes or simply by standing for a long time, can cause the so-called vasovagal syncope, in which the person may experience intense dizziness or fainting, as this nerve can cause a drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Understand what vasovagal syncope is and how to treat it.

Vagus nerve anatomy

cranial pairs Origin of the vagus nerve

The vagus nerve is the largest cranial nerve and originates at the back of the medulla oblongata, a brain structure that connects the brain with the spinal cord, and leaves the skull through an opening called the jugular foramen, descending through the neck and chest until it ends. in the stomach.

During the course of the vagus nerve, it innervates the pharynx, larynx, heart and other organs, and it is through it that the brain perceives these organs and regulates several of their functions.

Main functions

Some of the main functions of the vagus nerve include:

Cough, swallowing and vomiting reflexes;

Contraction of the vocal cords for voice production;

Control of heart contraction;

Decreased heart rate;

Respiratory movements and constriction of the bronchi;

Coordination of esophageal and bowel movements, and increased gastric secretion;

Sweat production.

In addition, the vagus nerve shares some of its functions with the glossopharyngeal nerve (IX pair), especially in the neck region, being responsible for the gustatory sensation, where the vagus nerve is more related to sour and the glossopharyngeal to the bitter taste.

Vagus nerve changes

A vagus nerve palsy can cause difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, difficulty speaking, contractions in the muscles of the pharynx and larynx, and changes in blood pressure and heart rate. This paralysis can occur due to trauma, injuries in surgery, compression by tumors or certain neurological syndromes.

In addition, there are situations that cause excessive stimulation of the vagus nerve, generating a situation called vagal syncope or fainting. It usually occurs in young individuals and is due to a reduction in heart rate and blood pressure, due to lack of oxygen in the brain, causing fainting. Here’s what to do if you faint.

Vagal syncope can be caused by:

Exposure to heat;

Strong emotions such as anger;

Persisting on your feet for a long time;

Temperature changes;

Swallowing very large foods;

Being at a high altitude;

Feeling hungry, in pain, or other unpleasant experiences.

Vagus nerve stimulation can also be done through a massage on the side of the neck. Sometimes the vagal maneuver is performed by doctors in an emergency to regularize the cardiac arrhythmia.