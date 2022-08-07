Hepatorenal syndrome: what it is, causes and treatment

Hepatorenal syndrome is a serious complication that usually manifests itself in people with advanced liver disease, such as cirrhosis or liver failure, which is also characterized by a degradation of kidney function, where strong vasoconstriction occurs, resulting in a marked reduction in the rate of glomerular filtration and consequently to an acute renal failure. On the other hand, extrarenal vasodilation occurs, leading to systemic hypotension.

Hepatorenal syndrome is a generally fatal condition unless a liver transplant is performed, which is the treatment of choice for this condition.

Types of Hepatorenal Syndrome

Two types of hepatorenal syndrome can occur. Type 1, which is associated with rapid kidney failure and excess creatinine production, and type 2, which is associated with slower kidney failure, which is accompanied by more subtle symptoms.

Possible causes

Hepatorenal syndrome is usually caused by cirrhosis of the liver, the risk of which may be increased if alcohol is drunk, if kidney infections develop, if the person has unstable blood pressure, or uses diuretics.

In addition to cirrhosis, other diseases associated with chronic and severe liver failure with portal hypertension such as alcoholic hepatitis and acute liver failure can also give rise to hepatorenal syndrome. Learn how to identify liver cirrhosis and how the disease is diagnosed.

These liver disorders lead to strong vasoconstriction in the kidneys, which results in a marked reduction in glomerular filtration rate and consequent acute renal failure.

what are the symptoms

The most common symptoms that can be caused by hepatorenal syndrome are jaundice, reduced urine output, dark urine, abdominal swelling, confusion, delirium, nausea and vomiting, dementia, and weight gain.

How is the treatment done?

Liver transplantation is the treatment of choice for hepatorenal syndrome, which makes it possible for the kidneys to recover. However, dialysis may be necessary to stabilize the patient. Learn how hemodialysis is performed and the risks of this treatment.

The physician may also prescribe vasoconstrictors, which contribute to a decrease in endogenous vasoconstrictor activity, increasing effective renal blood flow. In addition, they are also used to correct blood pressure, which is usually low after dialysis. The most used are vasopressin analogues, such as terlipressin, for example, and alpha-adrenergics, such as adrenaline and midodrine.