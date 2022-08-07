Beach ringworm: causes, symptoms and treatment

Beach ringworm, also known as white cloth or pityriasis versicolor is a fungal infection caused by the fungus malassezia furfur, that produces azelaic acid that interferes with skin pigmentation, due to the inhibition of melanin production, leading to the formation of spots that are more common on the back and shoulders and that become more visible after sun exposure, due to the contrast with the tan color of healthy skin.

Generally, the treatment of mycosis of the beach consists of the application of creams, ointments or lotions with antifungal, which must be recommended by the doctor, after making a proper diagnosis.

what are the symptoms

Signs and symptoms that can occur in people with beach ringworm are the appearance of light spots, which are more frequent on the back, chest, neck and arms, peeling skin and mild to moderate itching.

Possible causes

Beach ringworm is caused by a fungus called malassezia furfur, which can be found in healthy skin without causing disease, because it only causes disease when it multiplies.

The most common causes that lead to the development of this fungus on the skin are hot and humid weather, a weakened immune system, hormonal changes or having oily skin.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment usually consists of the application of creams, ointments or lotions with antifungal in the composition, as is the case of ciclopirox, clotrimazole or ketoconazole, for example. If beach ringworm is severe and does not respond to topical antifungals, you may also need to take antifungal pills such as fluconazole or itraconazole, for example.

Even after treatment, the skin may still have spots, because it takes some time for the area of ​​the spots to produce melanin again in order to even out the skin tone. In addition, the infection can return again, especially when the weather is hot and humid, and in these cases, preventive treatment may be necessary, which consists of taking antifungals once or twice a month.

home treatment

Some home treatment options that can be associated with pharmacological treatment are:

1. Echinacea extract

One of the ways to avoid a beach ringworm is to strengthen the immune system. For this, you can take half a teaspoon of echinacea extract 2 times a day for 10 days, take a break for 3 days and then repeat for another 10 days. Learn more benefits of echinacea.

2. Natural antifungal spray

A good spray that can be used to combat beach ringworm is a cider vinegar-based spray with lavender essential oil, which restores its natural acidity to the skin, helping it to become more resistant to fungal growth. Lavender is also antimicrobial and soothes itching and inflammation.

Ingredients

125 ml of cider vinegar;

half a teaspoon of lavender essential oil.

Preparation mode

Mix cider vinegar and lavender essential oil in a spray bottle and apply once a day, after showering.