An excellent home remedy for sore throat is to gargle with orange juice mixed with propolis and honey because it has natural antibiotic properties that help in relieving sore throat and irritation.

Other natural remedies that also help in relieving a sore throat are cayenne pepper, marshmallow, ginger and peppermint, which can be taken in teas that can be prepared as follows:

1. Orange juice with propolis

Propolis has natural antibiotic properties and the vitamin C present in orange strengthens the immune system.

Ingredients

Juice of 1 orange;

3 drops of propolis;

1 spoon of anise seeds;

1 teaspoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients and gargle for as long as you can, about 2 times a day, when you wake up and before going to bed, for example.

2. Gargle with cayenne pepper and lemon

Cayenne pepper temporarily relieves the pain of a sore throat.

Ingredients

125 ml of warm water;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice;

1 tablespoon of salt;

1 pinch of cayenne pepper.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients and gargle several times a day.

3. Marshmallow and ginger tea

Marshmallow soothes irritated tissues and ginger and peppermint soothe inflammation.

Ingredients

250 ml of water;

1 teaspoon of marshmallow root;

1 teaspoon of chopped fresh ginger root;

1 teaspoon of dried peppermint.

Preparation mode

Boil the marshmallow and ginger roots in water in a covered pan for 5 minutes and then remove from the heat and add the peppermint, cover and leave to infuse for another ten minutes. Finally, strain and drink as needed.

Investing in vitamin C-rich foods like lemon and pineapple is also a good strategy to get rid of the discomfort caused by sore throat. But in addition, you should also keep your throat well hydrated by drinking small sips of water during the day.

Sucking on a piece of dark chocolate also helps fight dry and irritated throats, making it a natural remedy option, but in small amounts. Chocolate also has antioxidants that help in the recovery of the person, aiding in their recovery.