Confirm on strip – Pharmacy Pregnancy Test

The Confirme Pregnancy Test measures the amount of hCG hormone present in the urine, giving a positive result when a woman is pregnant. Ideally, the test should be performed first thing in the morning, which is when the urine is most concentrated.

This test can be purchased at pharmacies or onlinefor a price of about 12 reais.

How to use

To perform the Confirme pregnancy test, the woman must pee in a specific container, which comes inside the package, and wet the strip in the urine, letting it soak for 1 minute and wait 5 minutes to then observe the change in the color of the test.

This test can be performed from the first day of the menstrual delay and the most appropriate thing is to carry out any pregnancy test using the first urine in the morning, because this is more concentrated. However, if the woman wishes, she can take the test at any time of the day, but the ideal is to wait about 4 hours without urinating, to obtain a more concentrated urine and a more reliable result.

How to interpret the result

If 2 pink or red stripes appear, the result is positive, but only 1 line indicates that the test was performed correctly, but the result is negative. If no stripe appears, the result should be considered invalid and a new test must be carried out with a new package.

If the person is trying to get pregnant and the result is negative, a new test should be done after 5 days. This test indicates a positive result when the amount of hormone in the urine is equal to or greater than 25 mIU/ml, which can be reached after 3 or 4 weeks of gestation, so if the woman has not yet reached this value, the result will be negative. , despite the fact that she may already be pregnant.

Women who have taken any medication to stimulate ovulation may have hCG hormone in their urine and the test result may look positive, but in this case, this may not be true and the best way to know if there has been fertilization is through a laboratory pregnancy test. , which measures the amount of hormones in the blood.

Result with male urine

This test is only used to diagnose pregnancy in women and therefore should be used with urine from women. However, the test measures the amount of hCG in the urine, which can also be present in the urine of men when they have health problems such as a testicular tumor, prostate, breast or lung cancer.