6 types of circadian rhythm disorders

The circadian cycle can be altered in some situations, which can cause sleep disturbances and cause symptoms such as excessive sleepiness during the day and insomnia at night, or even more serious health problems.

There are several ways to treat circadian cycle disorders, through physical exercise, sun exposure and melatonin intake, for example, it is of great importance to maintain good sleep hygiene, which is characterized by the adoption of good sleep habits in order to replenish the energy that the body and mind need. See how to perform sleep hygiene.

1. Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome

People who suffer from this disorder have difficulty falling asleep and have a preference for sleeping late and difficulty getting up early. Generally, these people fall asleep and wake up late most nights, which can cause disruption in their social life.

Despite falling asleep and waking up later, in most cases, people with this syndrome sleep normally. It is not known for sure what causes this disorder, but it is thought that the cause is genetic, in addition to that some environmental factors may also have an influence, such as decreased exposure to light in the morning, excess exposure to light at dusk, watch television or play video games late, for example.

how to treat

One way to treat this problem is to delay the sleep schedule even more, 2 to 3 h every 2 days, until the appropriate sleep schedule is reached, however it is a very difficult treatment to achieve due to the need for strict adherence to the regimen and to the inconveniences of the intermediate hours. Also, putting bright light at the appropriate time to wake up and taking melatonin at dusk can help reset your biological schedule. See more about melatonin.

2. Advancement of the Sleep Phase Syndrome

People with this disorder fall asleep and wake up much earlier than is considered normal and are usually sleepy in the early or late afternoon and wake up very early with no need for an alarm clock.

how to treat

To treat this problem, bedtime can be delayed by 1 to 3 hours every 2 days, until the expected sleep time is reached, and phototherapy can be used. Learn what phototherapy is and what it’s for.

3. Irregular Pattern Type

These people have an indefinite circadian rhythm of the sleep-wake cycle. Generally the most common symptoms are drowsiness or insomnia of great intensity according to the time of day, forcing people to nap throughout the day.

Some of the causes of this disorder can be poor sleep hygiene, lack of sun exposure, lack of physical exercise or social activities and it usually affects people with neurological diseases such as dementia and mental retardation.

how to treat

To treat this disorder, the person must establish a fixed time when they want to have the period of sleep, and in their free time, practice physical exercises and social activities. In addition, taking melatonin at dusk and exposure to light at the time of getting up, for 1 or 2 hours, can help achieve a biological schedule.

4. Type Sleep-Wake Cycle other than 24 h

People with this disorder have a longer circadian cycle of about 25 hours, which can cause insomnia and excessive sleepiness. The cause of this different 24-hour circadian rhythm is the lack of light, and therefore, blind people are usually the most susceptible to developing this disorder.

How to treat:

Treatment is with melatonin at dusk. Learn how to take melatonin.

5. Time Zone-Related Sleep Disorder

This disorder, also known as Jet Lag-related sleep disorder, has been on the rise lately due to the increase in long-distance air travel. This disorder is transient and can last from 2 to 14 days, depending on the number of time zones crossed, the direction in which the trip is carried out and the age and physical capacity of the person.

Although the person may experience excessive daytime sleepiness, nocturnal insomnia, and may wake up several times throughout the night, the endogenous circadian cycle is normalized, and the disorder arises due to a conflict between the sleep-wake cycle and the demand for sleep. a new standard, due to a new time zone.

In addition to sleep disorders, people with Jet Lag may also experience symptoms such as gastrointestinal discomfort, changes in memory and concentration, coordination difficulties, weakness, dizziness, headache, tiredness and malaise and decreased appetite.

how to treat

Treatment consists of sleep hygiene before, during and after the trip and adaptation to the sleep/wake schedule of the destination. In addition, medicines that must be prescribed by the doctor can be used, such as Zolpidem, Midazolam or Alprazolam and melatonin.

6. Shift Worker Sleep Disorder

This disorder has been increasing due to the new rhythm of work, occurring in people who work in shifts, especially those who change work hours repeatedly and quickly, and in which the circadian system cannot successfully adapt to these schedules. .

The most frequent symptoms are insomnia and drowsiness, decreased vitality and performance, which may increase the risk of accidents at work, increase in the rate of breast, colorectal and prostate cancer, increase in blood pressure, increase in gastrointestinal disorders and problems reproductive.

how to treat

Dealing with this problem has limitations, because the worker’s schedule is very unstable. However, if the symptoms cause a lot of discomfort, the doctor may recommend treatment with stimulant or sedative/hypnotic drugs and isolation from the sleep environment during the day.