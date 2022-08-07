Know All the Dangers of Photoepilation

Photoepilation, which includes pulsed light and laser hair removal, is an aesthetic procedure with few risks, which when done incorrectly can cause burns, irritation, stains or other skin changes.

This is an aesthetic treatment that aims to eliminate body hair through the use of pulsed light or laser. During the various photoepilation sessions, the hair is gradually weakened or destroyed, learn more in Understand how photoepilation works.

Main Risks of Photoepilation

1. May cause skin blemishes or burns

When done incorrectly, Photoepilation can cause stains or burns in the region to be treated, due to the heating of the region to be treated, incorrect handling of the material or due to the use of little gel during the procedure.

This risk can be reduced if the technique was performed by an experienced professional, who will know how to perform the technique correctly, handling the device properly and using the necessary amounts of gel.

2. May cause skin irritation and redness

After the sessions, the skin can be very red and irritated and there may even be some discomfort, pain and sensitivity in the treated area.

In these situations, it is possible to use soothing moisturizing creams, with aloe vera or chamomile in its composition or moisturizing and regenerating oils such as Bio Oil.

3. More sessions than expected may be required

The effectiveness of the technique varies from person to person, as it depends on the color of the skin and coat, and therefore it may take a greater number of sessions to eliminate hair than expected. Generally, this technique is more effective on white skins with dark hairs and the characteristics of the skin, the region to be shaved, sex and age are factors that can also influence the result.

Despite being considered a definitive technique, there is always a risk that over time some hairs will grow back, which can be resolved with a few treatment sessions.

Contraindications of Photoepilation

Despite being considered a procedure with few risks, Photoepilation is contraindicated in some specific cases, such as:

When the skin is tanned;

You have acute or chronic skin conditions;

You have active inflammatory processes or infectious diseases;

You have heart disease, such as cardiac arrhythmia;

Are pregnant (over the abdominal region);

You are being treated with medications that alter the sensitivity of the skin.

In case of varicose veins in the area to be treated.

Despite all these risks, Photoepilation is considered a very safe aesthetic procedure and does not cause cancer, since it does not cause any type of change in skin cells. However, it should not be performed on people who have already had a malignant tumor or during cancer treatment.

