Understand how photoepilation works

Scientifically, photoepilation consists of the elimination of body hair through the use of light rays and, therefore, it can include two types of treatment, which are pulsed light and laser hair removal. However, photoepilation is often linked only to pulsed light, making it different from laser hair removal.

The use of pulsed light helps to slowly destroy the cells that produce hair, as this type of light is absorbed by the dark pigment in the hair. Once absorbed, the light causes an increase in temperature at the site, weakening the cells. As the technique only works on hairs that are directly connected to cells, which only happens in 20 to 40% of body hair, up to about 10 photoepilation sessions may be necessary to reach all cells and obtain the result of definitive elimination of the hair. fur.

What is the price of treatment

The price of photoepilation may vary according to the clinic selected and the equipment used, however the average price is 70 reais per area and session, being more economical than laser hair removal, for example.

What areas can be shaved

The use of pulsed light works best on fair skin with dark hair and can be used on almost any part of the body, especially on the face, arms, legs and groin. Other more sensitive areas, such as the intimate region or the eyelids, should not be exposed to this type of hair removal.

Difference between photoepilation and laser hair removal

Considering that photoepilation only refers to the use of pulsed light, the main differences from laser hair removal include:

Power of the appliances used: the type of light used in laser hair removal is more powerful than the pulsed light of photoepilation;

the type of light used in laser hair removal is more powerful than the pulsed light of photoepilation; Emergence of results: the results of photoepilation take longer to appear, because, while in laser hair removal the cell that produces the hair is destroyed almost immediately, in photoepilation the hair gets weaker until it no longer appears;

the results of photoepilation take longer to appear, because, while in laser hair removal the cell that produces the hair is destroyed almost immediately, in photoepilation the hair gets weaker until it no longer appears; Price: generally, photoepilation is more economical than laser hair removal.

To improve the results in both cases, it is important to avoid waxing during the treatment, as the complete removal of the hair makes it difficult for the light to pass to the cell that produces the hair.

Watch the following video and learn more about how laser hair removal works:

Who shouldn’t do photoepilation

Although photoepilation with pulsed light is a very safe technique, as it uses a power that does not damage the skin, it should not be used by people with vitiligo, tanned skin or skin infections, as local darkening or lightening may occur.

In addition, people who use drugs that increase the sensitivity of the skin, such as teenagers who use acne products, should not do this type of hair removal in the area being treated.

Main treatment risks

Most photoepilation sessions do not produce any type of complication, especially when they are performed by trained professionals. However, photoepilation can always bring some risks such as:

burns;

Scars on the skin;

Dark spots.

Usually, these risks can be avoided, and it is advisable to consult a dermatologist before starting the photoepilation treatment.

Learn more about how these risks can be avoided.