How is laser treatment done for the face?

Laser treatments on the face are indicated for the removal of dark spots, wrinkles, scars and hair removal, as well as improving the appearance of the skin and decreasing sagging. The laser can reach different layers of the skin depending on the purpose of the treatment and the type of laser, providing different results.

This type of treatment should be indicated by the dermatologist or physiotherapist specializing in dermatofunctional after skin evaluation, because if done without indication or with the wrong type of laser, for example, it can result in burns and blisters. In addition, performing laser procedures is contraindicated during pregnancy, skin tanning and very dry skin, and the person should seek other types of treatment if they present these conditions.

How laser treatment is done

Laser treatment on the face is done according to the purpose of the treatment, such as removing blemishes, scars or dark circles, for example. Thus, the number of sessions varies according to the type of treatment and the type of laser used. To remove soft spots, for example, it may only take 3 sessions, but to permanently remove facial hair, for example, 4-6 sessions may be needed.

1. Spots on the face

Laser treatment for blemishes on the face is quite effective, as it acts directly on melanocytes, evening out the skin tone. In addition, it stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, improving the appearance of the skin, especially when it is done in a pulsed way. Learn more about pulsed light treatment.

Another option for removing blemishes on the face is CO2 laser treatment, which in addition to being indicated to remove blemishes from the face, is capable of eliminating wrinkles and acne scars, for example. Understand how CO2 laser treatment is done.

2. dark circles

To remove dark circles, treatment can be done with intense pulsed light or laser, which helps to eliminate the molecules responsible for the darkening of the region, improving the appearance of the region under the eyes.

There are also other alternatives to disguise or completely eliminate dark circles, such as makeup or plastic surgery, for example. Discover 7 ways to get rid of bags under your eyes.

3. Depilation

Treatment on the face can be done with the aim of definitively eliminating facial hair, however it is not recommended to perform this procedure on the lower part of the eyebrows, and in case of white hair. Laser hair removal on the face should be done in 6-10 sessions, with maintenance 1 to 2 times a year. Learn how laser hair removal works.

4. Rejuvenate

Laser treatment helps to rejuvenate because it promotes collagen formation, contracting existing fibers, being great for removing wrinkles, expression lines and sagging skin. The treatment can be done every 30-45 days and the results are progressive, however the total number of sessions varies according to the appearance of each person’s skin.

5. Remove spider veins

Laser treatment is also a good option to treat rosacea and eliminate the small red vessels that are close to the nose and also on the cheeks. It works by decreasing inflammation, congestion and improving the appearance of the skin. The number of sessions varies from 3-6, depending on the severity of each situation.

Watch the following video and clarify your doubts about laser hair removal:

Care during and after treatment

It is necessary to have some care during and after laser treatment on the face. It is important that protective eyewear is worn during the procedure, in addition to being careful to completely hydrate the skin after treatment. It is also recommended to drink plenty of water and avoid frequent exposure to the sun, using sunscreen daily.