Top 5 ways to shave men

In most cases, male waxing is done just for aesthetics, especially in places like the chest, back, belly and legs. However, shaving can also be a good way to control sweating, so many men may choose to shave when they suffer from hyperhidrosis, in the armpits, for example, a condition where there is an exaggerated production of sweat.

There are several depilation techniques, such as wax, depilatory creams, laser, blade and even epilating machines, and each technique has its advantages and disadvantages, depending on how long the depilation is expected to last, for example, and the place to shave.

What is the best way to shave?

There is no single way to shave that is considered the best and, therefore, it is possible to use more than one technique when shaving the body. Some of the most used techniques are:

1. Wax

This is a very effective method, in which the hairs are removed through a thin layer of melted wax, which is applied warm to the skin and which cools while it sticks to all the hairs. Then this layer is quickly removed so that the hairs are completely removed.

Main advantages : completely removes hair from the root and, therefore, epilation lasts longer, and can be maintained for 2 to 4 weeks. When this epilation is done frequently, the hair seems to take even longer to grow.

: completely removes hair from the root and, therefore, epilation lasts longer, and can be maintained for 2 to 4 weeks. When this epilation is done frequently, the hair seems to take even longer to grow. Disadvantages : it is a painful method, which can cause skin irritation and should not be used in more sensitive areas, such as the intimate region.

: it is a painful method, which can cause skin irritation and should not be used in more sensitive areas, such as the intimate region. where can be used: It is normally used on the chest, belly, back, arms and legs, but can also be used carefully on the face.

To ensure a better result with the wax, you should trim the hair with a razor before passing the wax, for example, as well as taking a bath in warm water, to open the pores and remove any type of cream that you have. on the body as it can make it difficult for the wax to stick to the body.

There is also the option of waxing with cold wax, in which small bands of wax purchased at the pharmacy or supermarket are used. Here’s how to correctly depilate with hot or cold wax.

2. Depilatory cream

Depilatory creams are quite easy to use and are therefore used very often. This type of cream works like a chemical blade, as it contains a set of substances that make the hair thinner and destroy its base, causing it to fall out in a few minutes.

Generally, these creams must be applied to the skin for 5 to 10 minutes, according to the instructions on the package, and then removed with the help of a small spatula, which ensures better hair breakage. After removing the hair, wash the skin with warm water and a neutral pH soap.

Main advantages : the cream is easy to use and does not cause any discomfort, as it does not pull the hair out by the root.

: the cream is easy to use and does not cause any discomfort, as it does not pull the hair out by the root. Disadvantages : by not removing the hair from the root, they cause a shorter effect and, therefore, the hair can reappear in 1 to 2 weeks. Also, if left on the skin longer than stated on the package, it may cause skin irritation.

: by not removing the hair from the root, they cause a shorter effect and, therefore, the hair can reappear in 1 to 2 weeks. Also, if left on the skin longer than stated on the package, it may cause skin irritation. where can be used: it is usually indicated for shaving the chest, belly, back, arms and legs and, therefore, should not be used in the intimate region either.

There are different types of depilatory creams, especially for normal or sensitive skin, so the ideal is to choose a cream and apply it to a small area, before using it on a large area of ​​the body, to see if there is any type of irritation.

3. Blade

The razor is one of the oldest techniques for hair removal and therefore it is also used frequently, especially when you have little time to shave. However, with this method there is a greater risk of cuts in the skin, which can result in infections, for example.

Most of the time, the blade is indicated for those who have little hair, or for when you want to shave more sensitive areas, such as the intimate region, as it allows you to regulate the intensity of the epilation, as long as it is done carefully and gently.

Main advantages : does not cause pain, is a quick method and can be used on almost any part of the body.

: does not cause pain, is a quick method and can be used on almost any part of the body. Disadvantages : there is a greater risk of skin cuts and ingrown hairs, as the hair is not removed at the root, nor is it weakened as with depilatory cream.

: there is a greater risk of skin cuts and ingrown hairs, as the hair is not removed at the root, nor is it weakened as with depilatory cream. where can be used: on almost all parts of the body, it may even be the best technique for intimate hair removal, as it allows you to regulate the intensity.

The razor should not be passed on dry skin as it causes greater friction, increasing the risk of cuts, skin irritation and ingrown hairs. Ideally, you should use a specific razor cream, such as shaving creams, for example, but you can also use shower gel.

See everything you need to know about shaving with a razor.

4. Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal is a good option for hair removal and can even result in a permanent hair removal. In this technique, a type of laser is used, which can be diode or alexandrite, which shoots a large amount of energy into the hair, in order to destroy the root, eliminating the hair and reducing the chances that it will grow back.

This type of hair removal can cause some pain and therefore it should always be done in clinics specializing in laser hair removal to avoid complications such as skin burns or even wounds. Normally, it takes between 4 and 6 sessions for the hair to stop growing in a certain region, but this can vary from man to man, according to skin color, for example.

Main advantages : is a method that destroys the hair root and therefore its result lasts for a long time, and may even become definitive.

: is a method that destroys the hair root and therefore its result lasts for a long time, and may even become definitive. Disadvantages : can be quite painful, usually makes the skin very irritated after treatment and doesn’t work best on darker skin or very light hair.

: can be quite painful, usually makes the skin very irritated after treatment and doesn’t work best on darker skin or very light hair. where can be used: can be done on almost any part of the body, including the groin area.

During laser hair removal treatment, sun exposure should be avoided as the skin needs time to recover from the trauma, as well as applying a soothing cream after each session.

Learn more about laser hair removal in the following video:

5. Epilating machine

The epilator machine, also known as an electric epilator, is a small device that pulls the hair out by the root, working in a similar way to wax. Normally, this type of device can be used with dry or wet skin and, therefore, can be used while bathing, for example.

Main advantages : it is easy to use and its result lasts as long as wax, for up to 4 weeks.

: it is easy to use and its result lasts as long as wax, for up to 4 weeks. Disadvantages : Causes some discomfort when pulling the hairs out of the skin and can make the skin irritated.

: Causes some discomfort when pulling the hairs out of the skin and can make the skin irritated. where can be used: normally indicated for belly, chest, back, arms and legs.

For best results, you should trim the hair with a shaver before using the electric epilator, as the long hair can make it difficult for the device to work. While these machines can be used while showering, epilation is generally easier on dry skin, as the hair is less attached to the skin and is more easily grabbed by the epilator.

How to do intimate hair removal

Since the intimate region is an extremely sensitive area, the ideal is just to trim the hair, using scissors or a shaver, for example. However, if you want to completely remove the hair and leave the skin smooth, one of the best options is shaving.

When shaving with a razor, you must be very careful to avoid cuts on the skin, especially in the scrotum and anal region. Creams, although they can be easily applied in this region, can cause a lot of irritation, even when they are suitable for sensitive skin and, therefore, should also be avoided.

Wax can be used to remove hair from the groin or pubic area, however it is not recommended for use in more sensitive areas. In addition, many men have also resorted to permanent hair removal, such as laser hair removal, to reduce the hair in the region and facilitate hygiene, however, this method is much more painful and is limited to the groin area as well.

What are the precautions for better hair removal?

To ensure a better result of epilation and avoid problems, such as irritated skin or ingrown hairs, there are some precautions that you should always take before and after epilation, which include:

before epilation

Trim the hair when it is longer than 1 cm, using a shaver;

Exfoliate the skin 2 to 3 days before waxing;

Take a bath with warm water to remove any type of cream or product from the skin and open the pores;

Maintain proper skin hydration by passing moisturizer every day.

after waxing

Apply a moisturizing cream to the skin, but avoid moisturizing oils;

Avoid going out in the sun or staying in the sun for a long time;

Do not wear too tight clothing, especially pants;

Avoid swimming in pools or entering jacuzzis, due to the presence of chlorine;

In addition, about 2 to 3 days after epilation, it is also advisable to exfoliate the skin to remove the remains of hair and dead cells. This exfoliation can be gentle and can be done up to the first 10 days after epilation.