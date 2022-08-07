Paregoric Elixir: What is it for and how to take it

the tincture of Papaver Somniferum Canforada is a herbal medicine known as Elixir Paregoric, widely used for its antispasmodic and analgesic effect for abdominal cramps caused by excess intestinal gas, for example.

This remedy is made from the poppy, with the scientific name Papaver Somniferum L., by the Santa Catarina laboratory and can be purchased in conventional pharmacies, for a price between 14 and 25 reais, only upon presentation of a medical prescription.

This elixir contains 0.5mg of morphine and other substances such as benzoic acid, camphor, anise essence, ethyl alcohol and reverse osmosis water.

what is it for

Paregoric Elixir is an antispasmodic that is indicated to fight intestinal gas, stomach pain and intestinal cramps.

How to take

The mode of use of Paregoric Elixir consists of the ingestion of 40 drops diluted in a glass of water, 3 times a day, after meals. The number of intakes can be increased, as long as they do not exceed 160 drops daily.

This elixir should not be taken if it has characteristics different from the original. It should have a light brownish color and a characteristic odor of anise and camphor. Its flavor is spicy and alcoholic and in the end it has an aniseed flavor.

Possible Side Effects

The main side effects of Paregoric Elixir include constipation, headaches, drowsiness and increased intestinal gas.

when not to take

Paregoric Elixir is contraindicated for children under 12 years of age, pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as for patients with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula.

It should also not be consumed in case of acute diarrhea, nor by people who use other drugs such as monoamine oxidase inhibitors and tricyclic antidepressants, amphetamines and phenothiazine, as they can increase the depressant effects of these drugs.