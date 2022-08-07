Benefits of Mangaba – Your Health

Mangaba is a small, round, reddish-yellow fruit that has beneficial health properties such as an anti-inflammatory and pressure-reducing effect, helping to treat diseases such as hypertension, anxiety and stress. Its pulp is white and creamy, and its bark and leaves are widely used to make teas.

The health benefits of mangaba are:

regulate blood pressureas it relaxes blood vessels and reduces pressure; Help to relax and fight stressbecause of the relaxation of blood vessels and improve circulation; Act like antioxidantfor being rich in vitamin A and C; prevent anemiaas it contains good amounts of iron and B vitamins; Help to regulate intestinal functioningas it has laxative properties.

In addition, mangaba leaf tea is widely used to regulate high blood pressure and relieve menstrual cramps pain.

Mango nutritional information

The following table provides nutritional information for 100 g of mangaba.

The amount: 100 g of mangaba Energy: 47.5 kcal Calcium: 41 mg Protein: 0.7 g Phosphor: 18 mg Carbohydrate: 10.5 g Iron: 2.8 mg Fat: 0.3 g Vitamin C 139.64 mg Niacin: 0.5 mg Vitamin B3 0.5 mg

Mangaba can be consumed fresh or in the form of juices, teas, vitamins and ice cream, and it is important to note that its benefits are only found when the fruit is ripe.

How to make Mangaba Tea

Mangaba tea can be made from the leaves of the plant or the bark of the stem, and it should be prepared as follows:

mangaba tea: put 2 tablespoons of mangaba leaves in half a liter of boiling water. Let it boil for about 10 minutes, turn off the heat and let it rest for another 10 minutes. You should drink 2 to 3 cups of the tea a day.

It is important to remember that the use of mangaba tea added to the use of drugs to treat high blood pressure can cause drops in blood pressure, and does not replace traditional remedies, especially if the tea is used without medical advice.

To help treat high blood pressure, see another High Blood Pressure Home Remedy.