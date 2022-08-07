8 top health benefits of chicory

Chicory, whose scientific name is cichorium pumilum, It is a plant rich in vitamins, minerals and fibers and can be consumed raw, in fresh salads, or in the form of teas, the most used parts being its leaves and roots.

Chicory is also known as coffee chicory, chicory, wild chicory, bitter chicory and wild chicory, and is widely used to treat liver or bowel problems. This plant also has properties that can help in the treatment of muscle pain, improve digestion, prevent cardiovascular diseases and strengthen the immune system.

chicory benefits

Chicory is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fiber, having high nutritional value and having several health benefits, the main ones being:

Helps in the weight loss process, as it does not have many calories and provides a large amount of nutrients. In addition, it is rich in fiber, which in addition to promoting bowel movements, ensures the feeling of satiety; Prevents cardiovascular diseasessince due to its antioxidant components, it is able to control blood cholesterol levels and thus reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, for example, which is one of the main causes of heart disease; Relieves symptoms of stress and anxietyas it has a sedative effect, helping to calm down; Improves digestion and fights constipationsince it is rich in fiber, favoring bowel movements, in addition to being able to reduce stomach acidity, reducing the symptoms of heartburn, reflux and indigestion, for example; Prevents muscle and joint painin addition to helping in the treatment of arthritis, for example, as it has anti-inflammatory properties; Strengthens the immune systemsince due to its antioxidant components, it is able to remove free radicals from the body, strengthening the immune system; Improves liver and kidney functionas it is able to clean the liver, as it is able to eliminate toxins from the body and increase urinary frequency, as it has diuretic property; Improves the appearance of skin and hairas it is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

In addition, chicory strengthens bones and stimulates appetite. Thus, chicory can also be used to assist in the treatment of gout, liver congestion, hypertension and combating microorganisms, for example.

how to consume

The parts of chicory most used for consumption are the leaves and the root, and can be used in salads, juices and teas, for example.

Chicory leaves:

Chicory leaves are commonly used in salads and can be eaten raw, cooked or sautéed, but can also be used to make juice. Chicory juice can be made by putting 1 chicory leaf and 200 ml of water in a blender. After the entire leaf is crushed and incorporated into the water, the juice can be consumed. This juice can be consumed before the meal, to stimulate the appetite, or after the meal, to favor the digestive process.

Chicory Roots:

Chicory roots can be used to make chicory coffee, which is healthier than regular coffee and can be considered an option for people where coffee consumption is contraindicated, such as people with diabetes or high blood pressure. , for example. Chicory coffee can be found in supermarkets and natural products stores and the price can vary between R$4 and R$10.00.

Chicory tea:

Another way to consume chicory is to drink tea made from the leaves and roots of the plant. To make the tea, just put 20 g of chicory leaves and roots in 1 L of boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then strain and drink at least 3 times a day before or after meals.

when not to consume

Chicory is contraindicated in cases of diarrhea and fever.