How to make a homemade peel

​A good way to perform a homemade peeling is to use a good exfoliating cream to remove dead cells from the most superficial layer of the skin, which can be bought ready-made, or prepared at home with coffee, oat bran or cornmeal, for example. .

Although there are several exfoliating creams on the market, they all work in a similar way, the difference being usually in the size and composition of the particles.

In all these cases, it is the thickness of the molecule that, when rubbed on the skin, promotes the removal of impurities, excess keratin and dead cells, leaving the skin thinner, ready to receive the necessary hydration.

1. Honey and sugar peel

Ingredients

1 spoon of honey;

1 spoon of sugar.

Preparation mode

Mix 1 spoon of honey with 1 spoon of sugar and rub this mixture all over the face, insisting more on the areas where the skin tends to have more blackheads, such as the nose, forehead and chin. This peeling can be performed about twice a week.

2. Cornmeal Peeling

Exfoliating with cornmeal is great for removing dead skin cells, as it has the ideal consistency, and is a good option for dry and oily skin.

Ingredients

1 spoon of cornmeal;

Oil or moisturizing cream when you need it.

Preparation mode

Put 1 tablespoon of cornmeal in a container with a little oil or moisturizing cream and apply in the region with circular movements. Then, remove the scrub with cold water, dry the skin with a soft towel and moisturize.

3. Oat and strawberry peeling

Ingredients

30 g of oats;

125 ml of yogurt (natural or strawberry);

3 chopped strawberries;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients until you get a homogeneous mixture and then massage into the face gently. Then, remove the scrub with cold water, dry the skin well and apply a moisturizer.

This type of deep skin cleansing can be done once a week, but it is not advised when the skin is injured or when you have protruding pimples, because in these cases the skin can be damaged.

The benefits of peeling can be seen right after the treatment and include clearer and cleaner skin, elimination of blackheads and better hydration of the entire face. Also see how chemical peeling is done.