Geotherapy: what it is, benefits and how it is done

Geotherapy, also known as clay wrap or clay poultice, is an alternative medicine technique that uses hot clay to relieve muscle pain and tension. This therapy works not only because of the heat of the hot clay, but also because of the anti-inflammatory properties of the material, which helps to eliminate the cause of the pain.

Some situations where clay poultice can be helpful are back pain, leg pain, to relax, after a muscle contracture, or to facilitate stretching. However, wrapping with clay is contraindicated in case of tendinitis, skin wound, recent blow, less than 48 hours and varicose veins.

Ideal texture of medicinal clay

How is done

While geotherapy is a technique that can be done in some clinics, it can also be used at home, especially for relaxation. To prepare a wrapping with clay, buy 1 pack of 1 kg of medicinal green clay, in pharmacies or natural products stores, and mix with warm water, until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Then, spread the clay on the neck and back region, and cover with a plastic film or plastic bag to keep the heat longer.

It is advisable to keep this wrapping with clay for 20 to 30 minutes, and to remove it, simply wash the area with water at room temperature. Those who have dry skin should apply moisturizing cream in the region because clay tends to dry the skin.

However, for more chronic problems and more severe pain, it is always advisable to undergo treatment with a professional specialized in the area, who will evaluate the situation and recommend the best form of treatment.

Main benefits

The main benefits of geotherapy, which are conferred by the medicinal clay poultice are:

Promote circulation at the application site, by heating the region;

Eliminate toxins by increasing local temperature, local blood circulation and promoting sweating;

Relief of chronic pain, especially helping to treat arthritis and muscle contractures;

Combat inflammatory acne (in this case you should use cold clay and under the guidance of a professional);

Lighten freckles, when white clay is used;

Combat bone pain;

Combat pain of inflammatory origin.

Geotherapy is very beneficial for health due to the following therapeutic actions that medicinal clay seems to have: antiseptic, analgesic, detoxifying, mineralizing, thermal and energetic balancer, anti-inflammatory, bactericidal and healing. Learn about other benefits of clay treatments.