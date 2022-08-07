Nocturnal Eating Disorder – Symptoms and Treatment

Night Eating Syndrome, also known as Night Eating Disorder, is characterized by 3 main points:

1. morning anorexia: the individual avoids eating during the day, especially in the morning;

two. Evening and nocturnal hyperphagia: after the absence of meals during the day, there is an exaggerated consumption of food, especially after 6 pm;

3. Insomnia: which causes the person to eat during the night.

This syndrome tends to be triggered by stress, and occurs especially in people who are already overweight. When the problems improve and the stress subsides, the syndrome tends to disappear.

Symptoms of Night Eating Syndrome

Night Eating Syndrome occurs more in women and can appear in childhood or adolescence. If you think you may have this disorder, mark your symptoms:

It is important to highlight that this syndrome is associated with other problems such as obesity, depression, low self-esteem in people with obesity. See the difference in the symptoms of binge eating.

How the Diagnosis is Made

The diagnosis of Night Eating Syndrome is made by the doctor or psychologist, and is based mainly on the patient’s behavioral symptoms, remembering that there can be no compensatory behaviors, as in bulimia when inducing vomiting, for example.

To complement, the doctor may also order tests that measure the hormones Cortisol and Melatonin. In general, cortisol, which is the stress hormone, is elevated in these patients, while melatonin is low, which is the hormone responsible for feeling sleepy at night.

Understand how nocturnal eating disorder occurs in the following video:

how to treat

The treatment of Night Eating Syndrome is done with psychotherapeutic follow-up and use of medication according to the medical prescription, which may include drugs such as antidepressants and melatonin supplementation.

In addition, it is also necessary to have a follow-up with a nutritionist and practice physical activity, as regular exercise is the best natural way to improve the production of well-being hormones that control hunger and sleep.

For other eating disorders, see also the differences between anorexia and bulimia.