Baby with bad breath: 5 causes and what to do

Although bad breath is more common in adults due to poor oral hygiene, it can also happen in babies, being caused by various problems ranging from eating to dry mouth or respiratory infections, for example.

However, poor hygiene is also a major cause of bad breath because, even if they don’t have teeth yet, babies can develop the same bacteria that adults develop on their teeth, but on their tongue, cheeks and gums.

Thus, the best way to eliminate bad breath in the baby is to carry out adequate oral hygiene and, if it does not improve, it is advisable to consult the pediatrician to identify if there is any health problem, initiating the appropriate treatment if necessary. See how you should do your baby’s oral hygiene the right way.

Some of the most common causes of bad breath in babies include:

1. Dry mouth

Babies are more likely to sleep with their mouths slightly open, so their mouths are easily dry from frequent airflow.

In this way, drops of milk and food leftovers can dry out and leave sugars stuck to the gums, allowing the development of bacteria and fungi, which in addition to causing mouth sores, cause bad breath.

What to do: Proper oral hygiene should be maintained, especially after breastfeeding or feeding the baby, thus preventing the accumulation of drops of milk that can dry up when the baby’s mouth is open. Another simple way to alleviate the problem is to offer the baby a little water after milk.

2. Poor oral hygiene

Although teeth only start to appear at around 6 or 8 months of age, the truth is that oral hygiene should be carried out from birth, because even if there are no teeth, bacteria can deposit inside the baby’s mouth, causing bad breath and oral problems, such as thrush or cavities.

What to do: the baby’s mouth should be cleaned with a damp cloth or gauze, at least twice a day, until the first teeth appear. After teething, it is recommended to use a soft brush and age-appropriate toothpaste.

3. Using inappropriate toothpaste

In some cases, bad breath can arise even when you are doing proper hygiene, and this can happen because you are not using the proper toothpaste.

Generally, baby pastes should not contain any type of chemical, however, some may contain Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, a substance that is used to create foam and that can lead to dry mouth and the appearance of small sores. . Thus, this type of pastes can often facilitate the development of bacteria and, consequently, bad breath.

What to do: avoid using toothpastes that contain Sodium Lauryl Sulfate in their composition, giving preference to neutral toothpastes that produce little foam.

4. Eat foods with a strong smell

Bad breath can also arise when you start introducing new foods to the baby, especially when using garlic or onions to prepare some baby food. This is because, as in adults, these foods leave an intense smell in the mouth, making the breath worse.

What to do: avoid using this type of food frequently when preparing the baby’s meals and always perform proper oral hygiene after meals.

5. Respiratory and throat infections

Respiratory and throat infections, such as sinusitis or tonsillitis, although they are a rarer cause, can also cause the development of bad breath, which is usually associated with other symptoms such as a runny nose, cough or fever, for example.

What to do: if an infection is suspected or if the bad breath does not disappear after proper hygiene of the baby’s mouth, it is recommended to go to the pediatrician to identify the cause and start the appropriate treatment.

When to go to the pediatrician

It is recommended to go to the pediatrician when the baby has:

Fever above 38ºC;

Appearance of white patches in the mouth;

Bleeding gums;

loss of appetite;

Weight loss for no apparent reason.

In these cases, the baby may be developing an infection, so the pediatrician may prescribe an antibiotic to clear the infection and other medications to relieve symptoms.