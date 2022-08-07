What is Passion Fruit Flour used for?

Marujá flour is rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and can be considered a great ally in the weight loss process. In addition, due to its properties, it helps to regulate cholesterol and glucose levels, as well as ensuring the feeling of satiety.

This flour helps you lose weight because it contains pectin, which helps to reduce blood sugar spikes in the bloodstream, which are responsible for generating hunger and cravings for sweets. However, in order to lose weight with passion fruit flour, it is also important to consume less fat and sugar, practice physical activities on a regular basis and drink plenty of fluids during the day.

How to make passion fruit flour

Passion fruit flour can be easily made at home, requiring only 4 passion fruit. To make the flour, just separate the pulp from the passion fruit peel. Afterwards, it is necessary to remove the white part of the shell and place in a medium oven until they are dry and brittle.

Then put it in a blender or in a mix and beat until everything is crushed. To store, simply place the flour in a clean, dry and tightly closed container.

In order not to waste the fruit pulp, it is interesting to make a passion fruit juice, which also has several health benefits, including reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality, for example. Discover other benefits of passion fruit.

what is it for

Due to the large amount of fiber, vitamins, iron, calcium and phosphorus, passion fruit flour can be used for several purposes, the main ones being:

Help to lose weight;

Control blood sugar levels;

Satiate your appetite;

Decrease the absorption of fats;

Help lower cholesterol;

Decrease the absorption of carbohydrates;

Combat constipation;

Calm and fight insomnia;

Detoxify and purify the body.

For passion fruit flour to have a short and long-term effect, it is important that the person consumes it on a regular basis and always accompanied by a balanced and healthy diet, regular physical activity and fluid intake during the day.

how to consume

The nutritionist is the best professional to advise on the most appropriate amount of passion fruit flour or other fiber supplement to ingest, because it depends on the goal and metabolism of each person. fiber supplements individually.

One of the ways to consume passion fruit flour is 1 tablespoon in the main meals of the day, as this avoids the glycemic peak and decreases the absorption of carbohydrates, for example.

Nutritional information

The following table indicates the amount of nutrients present in passion fruit peel flour

nutrients Amount in 1 tablespoon (10g) Energy 14 calories carbohydrates 2.6 g proteins 0.7 g fibers 5.8 g Sodium 8.24 mg Calcium 25 mg Iron 0.7 mg

Price and where to buy

Passion fruit flour can be found in industrialized form with a price between 10 and 15 reais per kg. It can be purchased at natural food stores, some fairs and on the internet.

Recipe with passion fruit flour

Passion fruit flour can be added to the fruit for breakfast or afternoon snack and can also be included in various recipes. One of the options is the passion fruit biscuit with coconut, which is a healthy and functional snack option.

1. Passion fruit cookie with coconut

Ingredients

1 cup of whole wheat flour;

1 1/2 cup passion fruit flour;

1/2 cup of brown sugar;

1 spoon of cocoa;

3/4 cup of coconut milk;

3 tablespoons of coconut oil;

2 tablespoons concentrated passion fruit juice

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients very well until it forms a homogeneous mass that can be molded with your hands, forming small balls. Roll out the dough on a table or kitchen countertop with a rolling pin. Then cut the dough into small squares or circles and bake in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes, until well cooked. Place aluminum foil or parchment paper so the cookies don’t stick to the pan.