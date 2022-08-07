Hypromellose: what is it and what is it for

Hypromellose is an ocular lubricating active substance present in various eye drops, such as Genteal, Trisorb, Lacrima Plus, Artelac, Lacribell or Filmcel, for example, which can be purchased in pharmacies, for a price of around 9 to 17 reais, which It will depend on the brand chosen.

This ophthalmic component is indicated to temporarily relieve irritation and burning of the dry eye or discomfort caused by contact lenses, wind, smoke, dust or sun, for example. The action of Hypromellose consists of humidifying the eyes, eliminating irritation and itching.

what is it for

How to use

The recommended dose is 1 to 2 drops, which should be applied to the conjunctival sac of the affected eye, whenever necessary, avoiding the tip of the bottle touching the eye or any surface.

To complement the treatment, here are some tips on how to fight dry eye.

who shouldn’t use

Hypromellose should not be used in people who are hypersensitive to this substance, or if they experience pain, redness, changes in vision or eye irritation after applying the product or within 72 hours.

In addition, it should not be used when the expiry date has expired or if it has been more than 60 days since the package was opened.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur while using hypromellose eye drops are blurred vision, eyelid disturbances, abnormal eye sensation, foreign body sensation in the eye, and eye discomfort.