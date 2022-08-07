How to use castor oil on hair and skin

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, linoleic acid and vitamin E, which have excellent moisturizing and nourishing properties. Due to these properties, this oil is widely used to nourish, strengthen and moisturize nails, eyelashes and eyebrows and strengthen and stimulate hair growth.

In addition, it can also be applied to the skin daily or punctually in skin problems such as acne, stretch marks or when the skin is more dry. Learn more about castor oil and what the possible side effects are.

Castor oil can be used on various parts of the body in different ways:

1. How to use on hair

To strengthen the hair and stimulate its growth, castor oil should be applied to the scalp with dry or slightly damp strands, pure or mixed with another oil, and then massaged into the area, leaving it to act for about 3 hours and then wash your hair. The oil can also be applied after washing your hair, but it can look greasy.

To reduce dandruff, a few drops of oil can be applied directly to the scalp, massaged gently and left on for a few hours or even overnight.

To make hair shinier, healthier, nourished and prevent dry and split ends, a few drops of the oil can be applied daily to the ends of the strands.

2. How to use on the skin

This oil can also be used on the body and face daily to nourish and hydrate the skin, applying a few drops directly to the skin, or mixing these drops in the daily moisturizer or in another oil of vegetable origin, such as coconut, avocado or almond oil. . It can also be used in the same way to improve the appearance of stretch marks, treat redness after the sun, or treat dry skin.

Although it is an oil, it can also be used to improve acne by applying this pure oil to the face. Castor oil has a low comedogenicity, that is, unlike coconut oil, for example, it has a low tendency to form pimples and, therefore, can be used safely in acne, even if the person has very complex skin. oily.

3. How to use on eyelashes, beard and eyebrows

To nourish and strengthen the eyelashes, beard and eyebrows and stimulate their growth, you can apply, with the help of a cotton swab or a small brush, a few drops of castor oil, about twice a week.

How Castor Oil Works

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, linoleic acid and vitamin E, which have moisturizing and nourishing properties. Due to its properties, this oil is very effective for nourishing, strengthening and moisturizing nails, eyelashes, eyebrows and beard, stimulating hair growth and preventing hair breakage, as it deeply moisturizes the scalp and nourishes the hair fibers. .

When used to massage the scalp, it stimulates microcirculation, allowing better absorption of nutrients in the hair bulb, thus promoting hair growth and strengthening. In addition, the omegas contained in this oil play a fundamental role in capillary metabolism, giving hair strength, shine and length. It can also be used to treat dandruff, reducing its appearance and controlling oiliness.

On the skin, in addition to moisturizing and nourishing it, it improves the appearance of stretch marks, treats redness after sun exposure, treats dry skin and reduces acne.