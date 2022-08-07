Bottle to get pregnant: does it really work?

The bottle is a mixture of various medicinal herbs that is popularly prepared to help a woman balance her hormonal cycle and increase her chances of getting pregnant. For this reason, this type of popular medicine is widely used by women who want to get pregnant, but who, for some reason, have some difficulty.

The bottle to get pregnant was created in the north and northeast regions of Brazil over several decades, through ancestral knowledge of some plants, as well as several success and failure cases. Thus, depending on the region and the person who prepares the bottle, its ingredients can vary a lot, but they usually contain plants that seem to increase blood circulation, regulate hormone production and strengthen the muscles of the uterus.

However, as there is no scientific proof of its benefits and the risks have not been studied, the bottle is not recommended, and you should consult a gynecologist or endocrinologist to identify what is causing the difficulty in getting pregnant and start the most appropriate treatment. However, if a more natural treatment is desired, a herbalist should be consulted to evaluate available and proven options.

Does the bottle really work?

There are several cases of women who report becoming pregnant after taking the bottle, however, there are no scientific studies that prove their effectiveness or that can indicate the health risks of these herbal mixtures.

Thus, and as medicinal herbs are not harmless, as they contain several active substances that can affect the functioning of the body, bottles should be avoided until there is scientific proof that they can work.

In addition, the mixtures of the various bottles vary greatly from one region to another, and it is not possible to study a single formula and release all the others, at the risk of seriously affecting health.

Possible health risks

There are no scientific studies that have analyzed the bottles and their effects on the body, however, according to the plants present in most of them there is the possibility of complications such as:

bleeding;

Increase in blood pressure;

Deregulation of blood sugar levels;

Intoxication;

Abortion;

Malformations in the fetus.

In addition, the combination of several plants can also intensify several side effects of a single plant, as well as cause interaction with other medications that you are taking.