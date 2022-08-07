How to use Bepantol on your face, hair, lips (and more)

Bepantol is a product line from the Bayer laboratory that can be found in the form of a cream to apply to the skin, hair solution and spray to apply to the face, for example. These products contain vitamin B5 which has a deep moisturizing action and therefore can be used to moisturize dry skin on elbows, knees, cracked feet, fight and prevent diaper rash and regenerate the skin after a tattoo.

In addition, Bepantol Spray can be used on the face, which is useful for deeply moisturizing the skin, improving the appearance of acne and melasma blemishes, while Bepantol Mamy helps prevent stretch marks during pregnancy and helps the skin recover afterwards. microneedling, for example.

Check out how to make the most of Bepantol products, which can be easily purchased from pharmacies and drugstores.

How to use each Bepantol product

1. Bepantol for dry skin

It is recommended to use Bepantol Derma, which can be found in packs of 20 and 40g, being an excellent moisturizer with a high concentration of vitamin B5, lanolin and almond oil. Thus, it is indicated for the driest regions of the skin, such as elbow, knees, cracked feet, in the shaved area, and on top of the tattoo because it prevents skin peeling.

How to use: Apply about 2 cm of ointment in the region and spread with your fingers in circular movements.

2. Bepantol in the hair

It is recommended to use Bepantol Solution that contains dexpanthenol that restores the shine and softness of the threads by preventing the water from leaving, which happens mainly when performing treatments such as painting and straightening, exposure to the sun and water from the pool, river or sea.

How to use: Add an amount equivalent to a capful of this product in the hydration cream you want to use and apply to wet hair, leaving it on for about 15 minutes. Check out how to make a great hydration with bepanthol solution.

3. Bepantol on the face

It is recommended to use the product Bepantol Spray that contains vitamin B5, but in a oil free, and therefore has a light and smooth texture, being ideal to apply on the face. This product soothes and refreshes the skin in a few seconds and can also be used on the hair for greater hydration.

How to use: Spray on face whenever necessary. It is very useful to use at the beach or in the pool, when your skin feels drier. This product can be used at the same time as sunscreen, without harm to health, and it can also be used before applying makeup because it does not leave the skin oily.

4. Bepantol on the lips

You should prefer to use Bepantol derma lip regenerator, which contains vitamin B5 in high concentration, being indicated to apply directly on dry lips or to prevent dryness. This product stimulates cell renewal and has a deep moisturizing action, being particularly suitable for extra dry lips. But there is also the daily lip balm Bepantol has a fluid and smooth texture, and forms a protective layer on the lips, protecting the skin from the harmful effects of sun exposure and wind, with high protection against UVA and UVB rays and SPF 30.

How to use: Apply on the lips, as if it were a lipstick, whenever necessary. Lip sunscreen should be applied every 2 hours of sun exposure.

5. Bepantol for stretch marks

Bepantol Mamy can be used to combat the formation of stretch marks because it contains vitamin B5, glycerin and Asian centella, which stimulate collagen formation, which gives more firmness to the skin. In addition, it can also be used to apply to the skin after a microneedling treatment, to eliminate old stretch marks.

How to use: Apply daily on the belly, breasts after bathing and on the thighs and buttocks, and reapply at some point during the day, in generous layers to ensure good skin hydration. It is important to start using it from the beginning of pregnancy until the end of breastfeeding.

6. Bepantol for irritated skin

The use of Bepantol Sensicalm is indicated, which is produced for the care of extremely dry, sensitive skin that turns red easily. Contains a bioprotector that stimulates the skin’s natural defense barrier, and maintains hydration, in situations where the skin is sensitive and flaking.

How to use: Apply in the desired region as many times as necessary.

7. Bepantol for babies

For babies, you should use Bepantol Baby, which can be found in packs of 30, 60, 100 g and 120 g and is particularly suitable for applying to the diaper area, protecting the skin from diaper rash. However, in case of scratches on the skin, a small amount of this ointment can also be applied to regenerate the skin.

How to use: Apply a small amount of ointment to the area covered by the diaper, at each diaper change. It is not necessary to form a very thick layer to the point of leaving the area very white, you should only use enough to form a protective layer, which helps protect the skin from contact with the baby’s urine and feces.