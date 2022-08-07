Cervical spine pain: what it can be and how to treat it

Cervical spine pain, also scientifically known as cervicalgia, is a relatively common and recurrent problem that can arise at any age, but is more frequent during adulthood and old age.

Although most of the time it is a temporary pain, caused by muscle tension and without great importance, in other cases it can be caused by a more serious problem such as arthritis or even nerve compression, which cause a more persistent and intense pain.

Thus, whenever pain in the cervical region takes more than 3 days to improve, it is important to consult a physical therapist, orthopedist or even a general practitioner, to try to identify if there is any cause that needs treatment.

Some of the most common causes for cervical spine pain include:

1. Muscle tension

Muscle tension is the first and most common cause of pain in the cervical spine region, which is usually caused by day-to-day activities or behaviors such as having bad posture, sitting for a long time, sleeping in the wrong position or contracting the muscles of the neck. neck during exercise.

This type of cause can also happen during periods of great stress, as tension often causes contractures to develop in the cervical region.

What to do: an easy way to relieve discomfort is to do neck stretches 2-3 times a day for at least 5 minutes. However, applying warm compresses to the area for 10 to 15 minutes can also help. Here are some examples of stretches you can do.

2. Blows and accidents

The second major cause of neck pain is trauma, that is, when there is a strong blow to the neck, caused by a traffic accident or a sports injury, for example. Because it is an easily exposed and sensitive region, the neck can suffer various types of trauma, which ends up generating pain.

What to do: the pain is usually relatively mild and disappears within a few days with the application of warm compresses for 15 minutes a day. However, if the pain is very severe or if other symptoms such as difficulty moving the neck or tingling develop, it is important to see a doctor.

3. Joint wear

Joint wear is the main cause of neck pain in older people and is usually associated with a chronic disease such as cervical osteoarthritis, for example, which causes inflammation between the vertebrae, causing pain.

In the case of osteoarthritis, in addition to pain, other symptoms may also appear, such as difficulty moving the neck, headache and production of small clicks.

What to do: physiotherapy is usually necessary to relieve the discomfort caused by osteoarthritis, however, the orthopedist can also indicate the use of some medicines to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Understand better how cervical osteoarthritis is treated.

4. Herniated disc

Although less common, herniated discs are also considered to be one of the major causes of cervical spine pain. This happens because, the disc begins to put pressure on the nerves that pass in the spine, generating constant pain and even other symptoms such as tingling in one of the arms, for example.

A herniated disc is more common after age 40, but it can appear earlier, especially in people who have poor posture or who have to work in less comfortable positions, such as painters, maids or bakers.

What to do: the pain caused by the hernia can be relieved with the application of hot compresses on the site, as well as the intake of anti-inflammatory and analgesics recommended by the orthopedist. In addition, physiotherapy and RPG exercises are usually also required. Learn more about herniated disc in the video:

5. Parrot’s beak

Parrot’s beak, scientifically known as osteophytosis, happens when a part of the vertebra grows larger than normal, causing a bone protrusion that resembles a parrot’s beak. Although this bump does not cause pain, it can end up putting pressure on the nerves in the spine, which causes symptoms such as pain, tingling and even loss of strength.

What to do: The parrot’s beak must always be diagnosed by an orthopedist and, normally, the treatment is done with physiotherapy and anti-inflammatory drugs. See more about the parrot’s beak and how to treat it.

What medicines can be used

To relieve pain and ensure that the most appropriate treatment is being carried out, it is very important to consult a doctor, to diagnose the cause and thus know the best treatment.

However, when it is necessary to take medication, the doctor usually indicates:

Analgesics such as Paracetamol;

such as Paracetamol; anti-inflammatories such as Diclofenac or Ibuprofen;

such as Diclofenac or Ibuprofen; muscle relaxantssuch as Cyclobenzaprine or Orphenadrine Citrate.

Before using medication, it is important to try other, more natural forms of treatment, such as frequent neck stretches and applying warm compresses to the area of ​​pain.

when to go to the doctor

Most cases of pain in the cervical region improve with rest, stretching and application of hot compresses within 1 week, however, if there is no improvement, it is very important to consult an orthopedist or, at least, a general practitioner.

In addition, it is also important to go to the doctor when other symptoms arise such as:

Difficulty moving the neck;

Tingling in the arms;

Feeling of lack of strength in the arms;

Dizziness or fainting;

Fever;

Sensation of sand in the joints of the neck.

These symptoms usually indicate that the pain is not just a muscle contracture and, therefore, should be evaluated by the orthopedist.