What is Drenison (fludroxycortide) used for: cream, ointment, lotion and occlusive

Drenison is a product that is available in cream, ointment, lotion and occlusive, whose active ingredient is fludroxycortide, a corticosteroid substance that has anti-inflammatory and antipruritic action, capable of relieving symptoms of various skin problems such as psoriasis, dermatitis or burns.

This medication can be purchased in conventional pharmacies, with a medical prescription, for a price of around 13 to 90 reais, depending on the pharmaceutical form prescribed by the doctor.

what is it for

Drenison has antiallergic, anti-inflammatory, antipruritic and vasoconstrictive action, which serves to treat various skin problems such as dermatitis, lupus, sunburn, dermatosis, lichen planus, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis or exfoliative dermatitis.

How to use

How to use depends on the pharmaceutical form:

1. Drenison cream and ointment

A small layer should be applied over the affected area, 2 to 3 times a day, or as directed by the doctor. In children, the smallest amount should be applied over a short period of time.

2. Drenison lotion

A small amount should be carefully rubbed over the affected area, two to three times a day, or according to medical criteria. In children, the smallest amount should be applied over a short period of time.

3. Occlusive Drenison

Occlusive dressings can be used to treat psoriasis or other resistant conditions as follows:

Gently clean the skin, removing scales, crusts and dry exudates and any product previously placed, with the help of an antibacterial soap, and dry well;

Shave or clip the hair in the area to be treated;

Remove the packaging tape and cut a piece that is slightly larger than the area to be covered, and round off the corners;

Remove the white paper from the transparent tape, taking care to avoid the tape sticking to itself;

Apply the clear tape, keeping the skin smooth, and press the tape into place.

The tape must be replaced every 12 hours, and the skin must be cleaned and allowed to dry for 1 hour before applying a new one. However, it can be left in place for 24 hours, if recommended by the doctor and if it is well tolerated and adheres satisfactorily.

If an infection occurs at the site, the use of the occlusive dressing should be stopped and the person should go to the doctor.

who shouldn’t use

Drenison is contraindicated in people who are hypersensitive to the components of the formula and who have an infection in the area to be treated.

In addition, this medication should also not be used in pregnant or lactating women without a doctor’s recommendation.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that may occur during treatment with Drenison cream, ointment and lotion are itching, irritation and dryness of the skin, allergic contact dermatitis, sunburn, infection in the hair follicles, excess hair, acne, blackheads, discoloration and changes in skin pigmentation and inflammation of the skin around the mouth.

The most common adverse effects that can occur with the use of the occlusive are skin maceration, secondary infection, skin atrophy and the appearance of stretch marks and prickly heat.