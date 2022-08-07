Abscess: symptoms and treatment

Abscess is a small elevation of the skin characterized by the presence of pus, redness and an increase in local temperature. Abscess is usually caused by a bacterial infection and can appear anywhere on the body.

The abscess can be visible on the skin or develop inside the body, being called an internal abscess, such as the brain, for example, which is more difficult to identify.

The diagnosis is usually made by looking at the abscess and the person’s symptoms. Usually the abscess is drained naturally, however, if it is large and causes pain and high fever, drainage should be performed by the doctor in his office. In addition, because it is a bacterial infection most of the time, the doctor may indicate the use of antibiotics to eliminate the bacteria. A natural way to treat the abscess is through clay poultice, which speeds up the healing process of the abscess.

Main types

Abscess can appear in different parts of the body and the main types are:

Anal abscess: This type of abscess is caused by a bacterial infection that leads to the formation of a pus-filled cavity around the anal area that causes pain when sitting or having a bowel movement, for example. Treatment is done by the surgeon by draining the abscess. Learn how to identify or treat anal abscess; Periodontal abscess: Periodontal abscess is characterized by the presence of a pocket of pus in the gum near the root of the tooth and is usually caused by infections; Dental abscess: This abscess can happen due to untreated decay, injury or poorly performed dental work, which allows bacteria to enter, for example. Treatment is usually done by the dentist by draining the abscess and using antibiotics. However, in more serious cases, the dentist may recommend the extraction of the tooth that was affected. Understand what is a dental abscess and what to do; Axillary abscess: An axillary abscess is usually a result of folliculitis, which is inflammation of the hair root. The treatment is done with a warm water compress and it is recommended not to scratch; Vaginal abscess: Vaginal abscess happens due to inflammation of the Bartholin’s gland, which is a gland located in the anterior region of the vagina that has the function of lubricating it. Learn how to treat Bartholin’s gland inflammation. Brain abscess: This abscess is rare and happens due to the presence of bacteria in other regions of the head or in the bloodstream that reach the brain, leading to the formation of the abscess. Treatment is usually done with antibiotics and surgery to drain the abscess. Lung abscess: Lung abscess is identified through chest X-ray and can be caused by the presence of bacteria that live in the mouth and reach the lung. This abscess can cause symptoms such as tiredness, loss of appetite, and fever.

Abscesses appear more often in people who have low immunity due to diseases such as AIDS and cancer, chemotherapy, drug use, or ulcerative colitis, for example.

To avoid abscesses it is important to wash your hands well, avoid sharing towels and have a balanced diet, thus avoiding infections.

Abscess symptoms

The abscess has very characteristic symptoms, such as redness around the abscess, pain, swelling, increased temperature at the site, and the presence of pus in the abscess. In addition, the presence of the abscess can lead to nausea, chills and high fever, and it is recommended to seek medical help if these symptoms appear.

Abscess is most often the result of bacterial infections, in which the immune system initiates an inflammatory response due to the presence of bacteria. However, the abscess can also happen due to obstruction in glands or ingrown hairs, which is the case with folliculitis, in which there is inflammation at the root of the hair, leading to the appearance of small blisters with pus that can cause burning and itching. Learn what it is and how to treat folliculitis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for the abscess is done according to the doctor’s guidance and the use of antibiotics is usually indicated in order to eliminate or avoid bacterial infections. In addition, drainage of the abscess may be required, which should be done by the doctor.

It is contraindicated to perform drainage at home, as there is a greater chance of exposure to microorganisms, which may worsen the condition. It is also recommended not to squeeze the abscess, as this can carry the pus, which contains bacteria, into the tissue, aggravating the infection.

One of the homemade options to treat the abscess is to put a compress with warm water and clean the area with neutral soap. An herbal poultice can also be applied to the abscess to speed up the healing process and decrease the risk of infections.