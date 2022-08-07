What is recovery like after aortic valve replacement?

Recovery from aortic valve replacement surgery is time consuming, and you need to rest and eat properly to help with the healing process.

On average, the person is hospitalized for about 7 days, after which they must follow care at home according to medical advice. During the first month after surgery, it is important not to drive and not to do heavy activities, which can include simple activities such as cooking or sweeping the house, for example, in order to avoid complications.

What happens in the first few days after surgery

Right after the surgery, the patient is taken to the ICU, where he usually stays for a day or two to be closely monitored and to avoid complications. If all is well, the person is transferred to the ward, where they will remain until they are discharged from the hospital. In general, the patient goes home about 7 to 12 days after surgery, and the total recovery time depends on factors such as age, care during recovery, and health status before surgery.

Even during hospitalization, physiotherapy is necessary to recover lung capacity, improving breathing, and to strengthen and recover the body after surgery, allowing the person to resume normal daily activities. Physiotherapy can also be performed after hospital discharge, with a varied duration, according to medical advice and the patient’s recovery. See 5 exercises to breathe better after surgery.

Care to take at home

When the person goes home, it is important to eat properly and do the exercises recommended by the doctor.

how to feed

Lack of appetite is common after surgery, but it is important that the person strives to eat a little with each meal, giving the body the nutrients it needs for a better recovery.

After surgery, the diet should be based on a healthy diet, with foods rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, such as oatmeal and flaxseed, for example. In addition, you should avoid the consumption of fatty foods such as bacon, sausage, fried foods, industrialized products, cookies and soft drinks, as this type of food can increase inflammation.

Constipation is also common, as lying down and still makes the intestines sluggish. To improve this symptom, you should eat lots of fruits, vegetables and whole grains throughout the day, and drink plenty of water. Water helps to hydrate the body and form stools, favoring intestinal transit. When constipation cannot be resolved with food, the doctor may also prescribe a laxative. Learn more about eating in constipation.

what activities to do

At home, you should follow the medical guidelines for rest and rest. After the first two weeks, the person should be able to get up and walk better, but should still avoid making efforts, such as lifting weights or walking for more than 20 minutes without stopping.

It’s also common to experience insomnia on the way home, but staying awake during the day and taking a pain reliever before bed can help. Insomnia tends to improve as the days go by, with the return to routine.

Other activities, such as driving and returning to work, must be authorized by the surgeon. On average, a person can go back to driving after about 5 weeks, and back to work up to about 3 months, and it can take longer when the person does some heavy manual work.

When to see the doctor

After surgery, a person should see a doctor if there is:

Increased pain around the surgery site;

Increased redness or swelling at the surgery site

Presence of pus;

Fever greater than 38°C.

Other problems such as insomnia, discouragement or depression should be reported to the doctor at follow-up appointments, especially if the person perceives that they are prolonged in time.

After full recovery, the person can have a normal life in all activities, and should always keep follow-up with the cardiologist. Depending on age and the type of valve used in the surgery, further aortic valve replacement surgery may be required after 10 to 15 years.