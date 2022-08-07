8 health benefits of using Astragalus (Astragalus)

Astragalus is a medicinal plant that is widely used to strengthen the immune system, due to the presence of saponins, which are active substances that strengthen the body, in addition to reducing the risk of various diseases, such as colds, cardiovascular problems and even cancer. In addition, this plant can also be used to improve the feeling of lack of energy, reduce tiredness and fight stress and high cholesterol.

The part of astragalus used to obtain these effects is its root, which can be sold dried for the preparation of teas or in the form of tinctures, capsules or creams, for example.

Astragalus can be purchased in health food stores and in some supermarkets, and its price varies according to the form of presentation. However, the 300 mg capsules, which are the most used, have an average value of 60 reais, for a box with 60 units.

Dry astragalus root

Main benefits

Using astragalus can have a number of proven health benefits, such as:

Strengthen the immune system: contains substances capable of controlling immune system cells to function more effectively; decrease inflammationsuch as arthritis and heart disease: due to the composition in saponins and polysaccharides, this plant reduces inflammation and even helps in the healing of various types of injuries; Prevent against cardiovascular diseasesuch as high blood pressure or heart attack: because it is very rich in antioxidants, astragalus prevents the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries; Reduce the risk of cancer: due to its antioxidant action and the fact that it stimulates the immune system; Control blood sugar: decreases insulin resistance, allowing sugar to be used by the body without accumulating in the blood; Lower high cholesterol: with its antioxidant action, it prevents the accumulation of cholesterol in the body; Treat colds and flu: when combined with ginseng or echinacea, it has potent antiviral action that is capable of eliminating the viruses responsible for these diseases; Relieve the side effects of chemotherapy: has been used to alleviate effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

In addition, this plant is still used in Chinese medicine to treat other problems such as herpes, HIV, eczema and even to eliminate fluid accumulation. However, these effects are not scientifically proven.

How to use

To obtain the benefits of astragalus, the recommended dose is 500 mg, divided into two daily doses of 250 mg and, therefore, the most reliable way is to use capsules. However, it must be adapted to each person and problem to be treated and, therefore, it is important to consult a doctor or a specialist in traditional Chinese medicine, for example.

Possible side effects

The side effects of this medicinal plant are very rare, especially when used within the recommended dosages, however, in some cases, stomach pain, diarrhea or easier bleeding may occur.

who shouldn’t use

Astragalus is contraindicated in people with hypersensitivity to this medicinal plant. In addition, it should only be used on medical advice in people with autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis, and should be avoided and should be avoided by pregnant or breastfeeding women. See other medicinal plants that should be avoided in pregnancy and which ones can be used.

The use of this plant can also change the effect of some drugs such as cyclophosphamide, lithium and immunosuppressive drugs.