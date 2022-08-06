What is Apitherapy and what are the health benefits?

Apitherapy is an alternative therapy that consists of the use of products derived from bees, such as honey, propolis, pollen, royal jelly, wax or bee venom, for therapeutic purposes.

Several studies prove that apitherapy is effective in the treatment of diseases of the skin, joints, flu and colds, the immune system, among others, however, like other alternative therapies, its use is not recognized by the Regional and Federal Councils of Medicine. .

what are the benefits

Apitherapy consists of the use of products derived from bees, with scientifically proven properties, such as:

1. Honey

The use of honey as a dressing proved to be effective in wound healing, faster, more effectively in resolving infections and less pain, compared to the use of other dressings. In addition, it also proved to be effective in the treatment of cough, compared to the use of other antitussives.

Discover other benefits of honey.

2. Wax

Beeswax is currently widely used in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry, in ointments, creams and tablets. In the field of alternative medicine, beeswax is used for its antibiotic properties, and also in the treatment of arthritis and nasal inflammation.

3. Pollen

The pollen produced by bees has shown in several studies energetic properties in combating fatigue and depression and increasing resistance to flu and cold. In addition, it has also been proven to have benefits for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

4. Propolis

Propolis has antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, healing properties, and has also been shown to be effective in relieving toothache and preventing cold and flu and otitis.

It has also been shown to be safe and effective, in conjunction with bee venom, in the treatment of psoriasis. Learn more about the benefits of propolis.

5. Royal Jelly

Royal jelly, in addition to being a concentrated source of nutrients, vitamins and essential fatty acids, also has other benefits, such as lowering cholesterol, strengthening the immune system, as well as stimulating and fortifying properties.

6. Bee venom

The treatment of apitherapy with bee venom, also known as apitoxin, is carried out by an apitherapist, with live bees, which purposely sting the person, in a controlled way, releasing the venom in order to obtain analgesic, anti-inflammatory, stimulant effects. immune system, among others.

Several studies also prove the effectiveness of bee venom in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, however, it is not possible to guarantee the safety of this procedure.